How to get Lapras in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Lapras is one of the most sought after Pokemon from Gen 1, but it can prove to be rather elusive in Sword and Shield. Make sure to follow our guide below to find out how you can add this cold-resistant creature to your team.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is home to plenty of shiny new Pokemon to catch and train, but Gen 1 monsters have always proven popular amongst trainers. Lapras is one 'mon that continues to be a top pick for those looking to dish out icey attacks. After all, this cold-loving critter is known for its high base stats and incredible power.

While Lapras may be one of the slower Pokemon in the game, its ability to Gmax can make it an appealing choice. If you’re after a Pokemon that can tank many a hit and unleash some devastating water/ice moves, then you’ll definitely want to consider adding Lapras to your party.

Whether you’re looking to use Lapras in competitive battles or just wanting to complete your Pokdex, be sure to follow our handy catching guide below.

Where to find Lapras in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Both Pokemon Sword and Shield players can find Lapras in the following areas: Route 2, Route 9, Lake of Outrage, and North Lake Miloch. Lapras can usually be found surfing around these environments during all weather conditions, so be sure to take a stroll by each area.

Lapras can even be caught by fishing at Route 9 (Circhester Bay), but it only has a 1% chance of spawning. If you don’t see Lapras in any of these locations during the above weather conditions, then simply reset the game’s date and time settings.

To do this, hit the HOME button and navigate over to the Switch system menu. From here, you’ll be able to access the date and time settings. Once you’ve selected this option, simply advance the date by one day and then head back over to the game. The weather should instantly change and new Pokemon will appear in the overworld.

Max Raid Battles

Bridge Field

Dusty Bowl

East Lake Axewell

Giant's Cap

Giant's Mirror

Lake of Outrage

South Lake Miloch

Stony Wilderness

West Lake Axewell

Gigantamax Raid Battles

Giant's Seat (Shield)

Catching Lapras

Just like the majority of strong Pokemon encounters in Sword and Shield, it is recommended that you come prepared to avoid any frustrating KOs. Lapras commonly spawns at level 60 and can tank many a hit, while also dishing out some decent damage. As a result, you’ll want to teach a Pokemon False Swipe.

This lethal normal-type move will leave Lapras at 1 HP, making it the perfect attack to use when capturing this sea-dwelling Pokemon. Meanwhile, immobilizing status effects like Sleep and Paralyze will also help keep Lapras from bursting out of any thrown Pokeballs.

Read more: Lapras is tougher than it looks in Pokemon Go

Lapras’ capture rate may be on the higher side (45%), but it can still put up a decent fight when in the confines of a Pokeball. While Lapras’ base stats may be high, it’s still important to remember its weaknesses. Avoid using both electric and fighting-type moves as these attacks are super effective and can lead to a quick KO.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest news and information.