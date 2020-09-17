How to get Snorlax in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Struggling to find Snorlax in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Then find out how you can add this sleep-loving 'mon to your party with our handy location guide.

While Snorlax may spend the majority of its day dozing in the sun, it remains one of the strongest normal-type Pokemon in the game. This monolithic monster has proved popular since Gen 1 graced our screens back in 1998. Not only does the iconic Pokemon have access to some incredibly diverse moves, it’s also a great defensive wall that can take many a hard hit.

Being able to sponge incoming damage is particularly important in competitive battles, particularly when you have a team that requires a bit of setup. As a result, Snorlax has often been used for its overall bulk and survivability. However, Sword and Shield have added to Snorlax's tankiness even further by introducing the new Gmax form. Make sure to follow our guide below to find out how you can add this colossal creature to your team.

Where to find Snorlax in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Unlike most Pokemon in Sword and Shield, Snorlax only appears in one area outside of Max Raid Battles. In a nod to the original games, this sleepy Pokemon can be found just across the bridge from Motostoke Riverbank. Snorlax will appear during every weather condition, so there’s no need to rely on specific types.

Of course, if you fail to catch Snorlax or wish to try your luck at snagging a shiny variant, then simply reset the game’s date and time settings. To do this, hit the HOME button and head over to the Switch system menu.

From here, you’ll be able to access the date and time settings. Once you’ve selected this option, simply advance the date by one day and then head back over to the game. The weather should begin to change and a new Snorlax will appear in the overworld.

Max Raid Battles

Bridge Field

East Lake Axewell

Motostoke Riverbank

Rolling Fields

Stony Wilderness

Catching Snorlax

Those of you who have yet to complete Sword and Shield’s base game will need to get the fourth gym badge from either Bea or Allister. By obtaining this gym badge, you’ll be able to catch Pokemon up to level 40.

Of course, if you have already beaten the campaign, then we recommend taking a Pokemon that won’t KO Snorlax during the battle. Snorlax spawns at level 36-60 and has an 88.14% chance of being male, so you’ll need to refresh if you wish to obtain the female version.

Just like previous games in the Pokemon series, Snorlax is on the trickier side to catch and has 25% chance of success. Because of this, you’ll want to pack plenty of Pokeballs and use status effects like Sleep/Paralyze to decrease the odds of Snorlax bursting out.

Due to this Pokemon’s low level, we also recommend using False Swipe. This normal-type move will always leave wild Pokemon at one HP no matter the strength of your chosen Pokemon, making it the perfect choice for those looking to avoid any frustrating KOs.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest news and information.