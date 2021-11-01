 How to complete Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge - Dexerto
How to complete Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge

Published: 1/Nov/2021 10:23

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go dia de muertos Collection Challenge
Niantic

Pokemon Go’s 2021 Dia de Muertos celebration event is here, and there’s another Collection Challenge for Trainers around the world to complete to earn some great rewards.

Dia de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas. To mark the occasion, Niantic has added a bunch of features to Pokemon Go for a special two-day celebration.

This time around, the Dia de Muertos event is available globally, so everyone can get involved! One of the biggest features is the Collection Challenge, which is themed around the event and leads to a Shedinja encounter.

Below, you’ll find the details you need to catch each Pokemon featured in the Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge and the rewards on offer for doing so.

pokemon go Día de Muertos event
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go’s Day of the Dead event is here!

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge, as well as how to encounter them:

Pokemon How to catch
Sunkern Wild encounter
Incense encounter
Lure encounter
Field Research reward
Roselia Wild encounter
Field Research reward
Murkrow Wild encounter
Incense encounter
Lure encounter
Cubone Wild encounter
Incense encounter
Lure encounter
Field Research reward
Houndour Wild encounter
Incense encounter
Lure encounter
Sableye Wild encounter
Incense encounter
Lure encounter
Sunflora Wild encounter (uncommon)
Incense encounter
Lure encounter
Drifloon Wild encounter (uncommon)
Incense encounter
Lure encounter

All of these Pokemon need to be caught during event hours to count towards the Collection Challenge, meaning you’ve got until Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8pm local time to finish it. That’s not very long!

You’ll be able to encounter all of these Pokemon in the wild, although Sunflora and Drifloon are expected to be more uncommon, so you might be better off using any spare Incense or Lures you have to catch them.

If you manage to complete the Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with one Incense, one Poffin, and a Shedinja encounter. The progress will also be added to your Elite Collector Medal.

Once you’ve completed this Collection Challenge, check out the other Dia de Muertos features here and see which Legendaries you can battle with the Pokemon Go November Raid schedule.

