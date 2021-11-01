How to complete Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go’s 2021 Dia de Muertos celebration event is here, and there’s another Collection Challenge for Trainers around the world to complete to earn some great rewards.

Dia de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas. To mark the occasion, Niantic has added a bunch of features to Pokemon Go for a special two-day celebration.

This time around, the Dia de Muertos event is available globally, so everyone can get involved! One of the biggest features is the Collection Challenge, which is themed around the event and leads to a Shedinja encounter.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the details you need to catch each Pokemon featured in the Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge and the rewards on offer for doing so.

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge, as well as how to encounter them:

Pokemon How to catch Sunkern Wild encounter

Incense encounter

Lure encounter

Field Research reward Roselia Wild encounter

Field Research reward Murkrow Wild encounter

Incense encounter

Lure encounter Cubone Wild encounter

Incense encounter

Lure encounter

Field Research reward Houndour Wild encounter

Incense encounter

Lure encounter Sableye Wild encounter

Incense encounter

Lure encounter Sunflora Wild encounter (uncommon)

Incense encounter

Lure encounter Drifloon Wild encounter (uncommon)

Incense encounter

Lure encounter

All of these Pokemon need to be caught during event hours to count towards the Collection Challenge, meaning you’ve got until Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8pm local time to finish it. That’s not very long!

You’ll be able to encounter all of these Pokemon in the wild, although Sunflora and Drifloon are expected to be more uncommon, so you might be better off using any spare Incense or Lures you have to catch them.

Advertisement

Read More: Spotlight Hour schedule for November

If you manage to complete the Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with one Incense, one Poffin, and a Shedinja encounter. The progress will also be added to your Elite Collector Medal.

Once you’ve completed this Collection Challenge, check out the other Dia de Muertos features here and see which Legendaries you can battle with the Pokemon Go November Raid schedule.