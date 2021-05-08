How to complete Myth of the Forest request in New Pokemon Snap - Dexerto

New Pokemon Snap trainers trying to finish every request in the Nintendo Switch title may find themselves stuck on the Myth of the Forest mission. Here is the easiest way to complete the Elsewhere Forest side-quest that features Johto Mythical, Celebi.

After 22 years of being dormant, the Pokemon Snap franchise was finally revived with New Pokemon Snap in 2021. The long-awaited sequel whisks players away to the Lental region where they are given over 214 ‘mon to photograph across various islands.

One of the Nintendo Switch title’s biggest features is side-quests. Below we will break down how to finish one of the most confusing quests in the game: Myth of the Forest. Get you camera ready as we will need to take plenty of shots of Gen II Mythical, Celebi.

How to complete Myth of the Forest request in New Pokemon Snap

Step 1: First you need to boot up Elsewhere Forest and select Research Level 3. Stay on the linear pathway, which you will be on for a while, until you reach the fourth area with some Bewear.

Step 2: You need to be quick as Celebi will fly by super fast. Swivel your camera and hit the Gen II Mythical with an Illumina Orb. If you happen to miss the Johto creature and it disappears, sadly you will need to start the level over again.

Step 3: After hitting Celebi with the Orb, you will eventually pass under a big tree with a cluster of Fluffruit and an Applin to your right. You need to add a fruit to the pile and then the Mythical will teleport in to the location to eat it.

Step 4: If done correctly, it will teleport away again and will now be sitting on top of a ruined pillar. Hit the nearby Crystabloom flower to the right of the ruins with an Illumina Orb.

Step 5: After pelting the flower, a group of Celebi will come flying in. Once they’ve met with the original Celebi you’ve been guiding throughout the map, play a Melody to make them dance. This is the shot you want – just them alone won’t count. They need to do the dancing animation to complete the request.

And that is how you complete the Myth of the Forest. While the quest is a little convoluted, the pay-off at the end is totally worth it. After all, how often are you going to get to see a group of Celebi in one place?

Speaking of Legendaries, New Pokemon Snap actually features 10 of the rare ‘mon in total. If you manage to snap any incredible shots of them, show us on Twitter @PokemonSwordNS.