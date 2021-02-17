Logo
Best moves for Talonflame in Pokemon Go – Fast & Charged attacks

Published: 17/Feb/2021 1:33

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Talonflame flying over Pokemon Go logo.
Game Freak / Niantic

Pokemon Go Trainers evolving Fletchling into Talonflame may be wondering how to use the Fire-type in battles. Here are the Kalos bird’s best moves. 

Niantic is putting a spotlight on Fletchling for March 2021’s Community Day. While the Gen VI bird may look tiny, its third evolution is actually an incredible fighter if used correctly in the right situations.

Below we will go over the best Fast and Charged attacks for Talonflame. The Fire/Flying-type’s fierce moveset will have your battle opponents feeling the heat!

Screenshot of Talonflame Pokemon Go dex entry.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The popular Kalos falcon is strong with the right moves.

Best moves for Talonflame in Pokemon Go

First introduced in Pokemon X and Y in 2013, the Fletchling evolution line has become incredibly popular with fans due to its fiery final form, Talonflame.

The epic falcon is insanely strong against Fairy-types such as Clefable and Wigglytuff, and is great counter to popular picks such as Venusaur and Pinsir.

With a max CP of 2493 at level 50, the Kalos ‘mon is by no means a tank. Its greatest advantage is its dual-typing which makes it effective against five elements ranging from Fighting to Steel.

Pokemon Go Battle League promotional art.
Niantic / Pokemon Company
Talonflame’s moves are slightly different in PVP.

Talonflame’s best PVP moveset in Pokemon Go

Fast:

Fire Spin – Damage: 9 – Damage per second (DPS): 8.2 – Energy per second (EPS): 9.1.

It’s one of the quickest Fire-type moves that packs a punch. It also generates 10 energy, meaning you can pull-off Brave Bird in 10 seconds, making it a perfect choice.

Incinerate (Community Day move) – Damage: 15 – DPS: 6.5 – EPS: 8.7.

The Gen V move will be available for Talonflame for the first time during the March Community Day in 2021. While not as fast as Fire Spin, its immense damage can be used strategically.

Charged:

Brave Bird – Damage: 130 – DPS: 65 – Energy needed: 100.

pokemon go raids
The Pokemon Company / Niantic
The Gen VI bird is great in Raids.

Talonflame’s best PVE moveset in Pokemon Go

Fast:

Fire Spin – Damage: 14 – DPS: 12.7 – EPS: 9.1.

Just like PVP, Fire Spin will quickly chip away at Raid bosses and NPC Trainers, while generating a fair bit of energy to pull off Charged attacks.

Charged:

Brave Bird – Damage: 130 – DPS: 65 – Energy needed: 100.

The Flying charged attack is one of the strongest in Go, and is super effective in Raids featuring Bug, Fighting, and Grass types. When paired with Fire, Talonflame has a lot of versatility in PVE.

BlizzCon leakers claim Overwatch 2 heroes and maps will be revealed

Published: 17/Feb/2021 0:18

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch 2 maps heroes
Blizzard Entertainment

blizzcon Diablo 4 Overwatch 2

A couple of Blizzard leakers have revealed new information about Overwatch 2 and other titles ahead of BlizzCon on February 19 and the news may be bittersweet for fans.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, the company has gone radio silent on the sequel, only giving us bits and pieces of info along the way.

While Blizzard themselves did admit a 2021 release was extremely unlikely for the next installment in the hero shooter, more information about the game is going to be revealed at BlizzCon 2021.

Some of those details, however, seem to have already leaked ahead of time.

Overwatch 2 gameplay
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 will have a large PvE campaign.

Although the leaked information isn’t super specific, insider Kaiser499 is claiming that new heroes and maps are going to be announced as well as a lore update for Overwatch 2.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like any new heroes will be making their way to the base game, which has been without a hero since Echo was released on April 14, 2020.

Fellow leaker Metro, who first leaked Overwatch 2 news prior to BlizzCon 2019 claims that fans should “lower their expectations.”

Furthermore, he states that the original Overwatch is “dead” which should worry fans expecting to see anything big and new.

While some progress reports on Overwatch 2 will be discussed with some heroes and maps, it seems very unlikely that we’ll get a chance to try them out for ourselves for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the Overwatch 2 leaks, however, both insiders have revealed info on Diablo, primarily a Diablo 2 remaster and World of Warcraft.

The long-rumored game supposedly titled Diablo II Resurrected is expected to be revealed at the convention along with a release date for the super controversial Diablo Immortal.

Plus, a new class and arena will presumingly be revealed for Diablo 4, which is still in development.

Finally, for fans of the MMO World of Warcraft, Kaiser says World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic will be announced.

Whether any of this information pans out remains to be seen, but we won’t have much longer to wait as BlizzCon kicks off on February 19.