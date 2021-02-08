Logo
How to beat Absol in Pokemon GO: weaknesses & best counters

Published: 8/Feb/2021 6:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon GO trainers often have a hard time battling against Absol in raids, so we prepared a guide to help make the process easier by highlighting its weaknesses and key counters.

Pokemon GO’s Lunar New Year event starts on February 9, 2021. It introduces some insane five-star raids including the much-anticipated Mega Gyarados. However, it introduces some compelling three-star raids too, including one that involves the beloved dog-type Pokemon, Absol.

Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon introduced in Generation III. Pokemon GO trainers are drawn to it for several reasons, including the fact that it’s now available in shiny form. But while it looks relatively cute and isn’t the hardest Pokemon to catch, it can still put up a fight.

Fortunately, like all Pokemon, it is susceptible to weaknesses and counters. Here’s everything you need to know.

Absol’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Absol used to be a four-star raid, but it has since been reduced to a three-star raid after the system got reworked. It was much harder and required a minimum of two trainers to take it down. However, now trainers can take it down and catch it all on their own. 

In terms of weaknesses, it is a Dark-type Pokemon and is therefore vulnerable to Fighting-type, Fairy-type, and Bug-type Pokemon. But while they’re all good choices, Absol is the weakest against Fighting-type Pokemon.

If you want to catch it, you can also use the Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best individual counters and moves you can use.

Best counters for Absol

Pokebattler is a useful tool that determines the best counters and their moves to use against any specific Pokemon. According to its data, these are the five best counters against Absol.

  • Shadow Machamp (Counter and Dynamic Punch)
  • Lucario (Counter and Aura Sphere)
  • Conkeldurr (Counter and Dynamic Punch)
  • Shadow Gardevoir (Charm and Dazzling Gleam)
  • Machamp (Counter and Dynamic Punch)

Not all these counters and their moves are easy to obtain. But the good news is that there are some other counters that are more accessible. The list includes:

  • Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite and X-Scissor)
  • Heracross (Counter and Megahorn)
  • Sirfetch’d (Counter and Close Combat)
  • Blaziken (Counter and Focus Blast)
  • Gardevoir (Charm and Dazzling Gleam)
And with that, you should have everything you need to know to take down and catch Absol. It’s a powerful Pokemon and a welcome addition to your team. 

If you’re lucky, you might even face a shiny variant. The odds are about 1 in every 50 encounters.

Warzone players left stumped by unreal one-hit melee kill ability

Published: 8/Feb/2021 6:25

by Brad Norton
The Warzone community has been left stumped as shocking one-hit melee kills have become all too common. But are they an intended feature or a devastating bug? Here’s what we know.

No different from any other Call of Duty title, Warzone allows you to fight with your fists when up close. If you’re without a weapon, it can be a great way to secure a sneaky kill. Not only that, but you can quickly finish off a wounded enemy with the right timing.

In Warzone, however, melee kills aren’t as easy to come by. On top of the standard 100HP, players also have armor to sustain a few extra hits. If you’re trying to down a fully armored enemy, it’s going to take a good four or five hits.

While that’s the standard, players have recently been left stunned by a confusing one-hit melee ability. Completely bypassing the normal damage output, this punch is a one-touch knockout.

Can anybody explain this? Stopping power melee? from CODWarzone

“Can anyone explain this?” Reddit user ‘callohh’ asked on February 7. With full health and full armor at the beginning of a match, they were sent straight to the Gulag in a single hit.

No exceptional reaction times or powerful weaponry could have countered it. The single blow would have knocked anyone down in that moment, but how did it actually happen?

The likely explanation is that it’s just another bug on Warzone’s ever-growing list. After all, if one-hit melees were a legitimate Warzone feature, wouldn’t we see them more often? But could there be a proper way to achieve a king-hit without breaking the game?

While nothing is confirmed, this knockout blow could have come as a result of a combo-system under the hood in Warzone. With each consecutive melee hit, the damage only increases, according to a few players in the comments below.

Comment from discussion Can anybody explain this? Stopping power melee?.

If that’s the case, then the rapid melees leading to this one-hit-kill only charged up the final strike. Critical hits will always deal more damage, and it appears as though Warzone’s melee can deal critical damage as well.

If multiple enemies are close together, this could now be a viable option if true. Obviously, it’s going to take some testing to prove the method, however. But if you’re dropped in a single hit during your next game, this could be the reason why.