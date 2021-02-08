How to beat Absol in Pokemon GO: weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon GO trainers often have a hard time battling against Absol in raids, so we prepared a guide to help make the process easier by highlighting its weaknesses and key counters.

Pokemon GO’s Lunar New Year event starts on February 9, 2021. It introduces some insane five-star raids including the much-anticipated Mega Gyarados. However, it introduces some compelling three-star raids too, including one that involves the beloved dog-type Pokemon, Absol.

Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon introduced in Generation III. Pokemon GO trainers are drawn to it for several reasons, including the fact that it’s now available in shiny form. But while it looks relatively cute and isn’t the hardest Pokemon to catch, it can still put up a fight.

Fortunately, like all Pokemon, it is susceptible to weaknesses and counters. Here’s everything you need to know.

Absol’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Absol used to be a four-star raid, but it has since been reduced to a three-star raid after the system got reworked. It was much harder and required a minimum of two trainers to take it down. However, now trainers can take it down and catch it all on their own.

In terms of weaknesses, it is a Dark-type Pokemon and is therefore vulnerable to Fighting-type, Fairy-type, and Bug-type Pokemon. But while they’re all good choices, Absol is the weakest against Fighting-type Pokemon.

If you want to catch it, you can also use the Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best individual counters and moves you can use.

Best counters for Absol

Pokebattler is a useful tool that determines the best counters and their moves to use against any specific Pokemon. According to its data, these are the five best counters against Absol.

Shadow Machamp (Counter and Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter and Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter and Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm and Dazzling Gleam)

Machamp (Counter and Dynamic Punch)

Not all these counters and their moves are easy to obtain. But the good news is that there are some other counters that are more accessible. The list includes:

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite and X-Scissor)

Heracross (Counter and Megahorn)

Sirfetch’d (Counter and Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter and Focus Blast)

Gardevoir (Charm and Dazzling Gleam)

And with that, you should have everything you need to know to take down and catch Absol. It’s a powerful Pokemon and a welcome addition to your team.

If you’re lucky, you might even face a shiny variant. The odds are about 1 in every 50 encounters.