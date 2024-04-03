GamingPokemon

Horde of Zubat in Pokemon Go bring players back to Gen 1

Scott Baird
Pokemon Go ZubatNiantic/The Pokemon Company

The most annoying location in Pokemon Red & Blue has returned to haunt one Pokemon Go player, thanks to a horde of ravenous Zubat.

Few locations inspire fear in old-school Pokemon fans as much as Mt. Moon. While Lavender Town is scarier, Mt. Moon is more annoying, thanks to its high encounter rate and small pool of wild Pokemon, with most players having to wade through endless waves of Zubat before they can escape.

One fan on the Pokemon Go Reddit unwittingly recreated the hellish journey through Mt. Moon as they spawned a massive wave of Zubat on the world map.

“Mt. Moon was the most annoying part of FireRed, and nobody can convince me otherwise,” one user wrote, while another said, “Your title reminded me… the horror.”

“Jokes on you, I love Zubats!” a happier user said, while another joked, “We can’t stop here. This is Zubat country.”

Luckily, you don’t need to use Repels in Pokemon Go, as all encounters are optional. This means that the only crime these Zubat committed is taking up space that better wild Pokemon could fill.

Sometimes, the most negative aspects of the Pokemon franchise are the most memorable. People still remember getting a beating from Whitney’s Miltank or that one trainer who trades you a Haunter with an Everstone.

The fact that the sight of so many Zubat still elicits fear after so many years proves just how much people still fear and remember Mt. Moon to this day.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech