Horde of Zubat in Pokemon Go bring players back to Gen 1

The most annoying location in Pokemon Red & Blue has returned to haunt one Pokemon Go player, thanks to a horde of ravenous Zubat.

Few locations inspire fear in old-school Pokemon fans as much as Mt. Moon. While Lavender Town is scarier, Mt. Moon is more annoying, thanks to its high encounter rate and small pool of wild Pokemon, with most players having to wade through endless waves of Zubat before they can escape.

One fan on the Pokemon Go Reddit unwittingly recreated the hellish journey through Mt. Moon as they spawned a massive wave of Zubat on the world map.

“Mt. Moon was the most annoying part of FireRed, and nobody can convince me otherwise,” one user wrote, while another said, “Your title reminded me… the horror.”

“Jokes on you, I love Zubats!” a happier user said, while another joked, “We can’t stop here. This is Zubat country.”

Luckily, you don’t need to use Repels in Pokemon Go, as all encounters are optional. This means that the only crime these Zubat committed is taking up space that better wild Pokemon could fill.

Sometimes, the most negative aspects of the Pokemon franchise are the most memorable. People still remember getting a beating from Whitney’s Miltank or that one trainer who trades you a Haunter with an Everstone.

The fact that the sight of so many Zubat still elicits fear after so many years proves just how much people still fear and remember Mt. Moon to this day.