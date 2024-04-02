Get your wallets ready, as the next Pokemon TCG Eevee card is here

Pokemon fans should get ready to spend some money, as the upcoming Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade expansion has a gorgeous new Eevee card on the way.

As we slowly move towards the Summer months, even more Pokemon TCG products are on the way, and the next big set is all about the beloved Ogerpon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC, which is called Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade.

However, that’s not the only exciting card in the set, as a new full-art Illustration rare is on the way featuring the adorable Pokemon Eevee, and it’s already high up on a lot of collector’s lists of chase cards for the set.

GGRecon/The Pokemon Company

Previously only seen in Japanese, the English-language reveal of the card comes via GGRecon, alongside leaks for the regular versions of both the Eevee from this set and its evolution Leafeon.

Many Eevee and Eeveelution cards end up among the ranks of the most valuable Pokemon cards, and this gorgeous new full-art features eight different Eevee lounging in an adorable pose.

While the Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade release date is still a little while away, Pokemon TCG fans looking to pick up some cute new cards are still in luck, and you can check out our Pokemon TCG Paldean Adventure Chest review to learn why the new release is worth your cash.