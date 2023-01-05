Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online.

The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.

However, while the Crown Zenith expansion set will release on January 20, 2023 fans are already eager to get their hands on packs a bit early.

While it looked as though some TCG players have already managed to do so, eagle-eyed fans have warned some players against ordering packs early as it seems fake packs are already being sold online.

Article continues after ad

Fake Crown Zenith Pokemon TCG packs appear online

A post on the Pokemon TCG subreddit from a user named arvinkong made a post titled “My wife bought me a Crown Zenith booster at a Hong Kong toy store for just HKD $3 (USD 40 cents).”

The post included an image of what appeared to be a single pack from the Crown Zenith set, featuring the same artwork of Sword & Shield’s Zacian and Zamazenta adoring the foil.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately for them, TCG players noticed some issues that showed the pack was fake. “Definitely fake, the jagged crimps are a dead giveaway…at least it was only 40 cents, could be worth it for a little fun,” noted one Reddit user.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of other fans pointed out the same obvious flaw with the pack’s crimping style, with a user named SnowEternal noting “[the crimps] always straight on official packs.”

While many Reddit users weren’t surprised that fake packs were already appearing for sale online, it seems as though counterfeit operators are speeding up production. “Wow, they’re getting faster and faster with those fakes,” said one user, while another noted that it was “So fast that they’re even out before they could know fully what they should put inside lol.”

While fans have an idea of some of the rarer Crown Zenith VSTAR and Radiant cards, English-speaking fans still don’t have a definitive idea of what cards they can expect in the Crown Zenith set. While there’s not much longer until Crown Zenith is officially out, players should definitely use caution when searching for early sets online.