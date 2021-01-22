Logo
Pokemon

Michelle Visage goes viral after “demanding” Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

Published: 22/Jan/2021 23:04

by Brent Koepp
Instagram: @michellevisage, The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake trended on Twitter on January 22 after celebrity judge Michelle Visage from RuPaul’s Drag Race posted a tweet about it that went viral.

As Pokemon heads towards its 25th anniversary in 2021, fans’ call for a remake of the 2006 titles Diamond & Pearl has never been stronger.

The community got an incredible ally, though, on January 21 when media star Michelle Visage “demanded” Game Freak release the highly desired project. 

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl battle screen.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans including celebrity Michelle Visage want a Diamond & Pearl remake.

RuPaul judge wants Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

After a decade of waiting, Pokemon fans desperately want to return to the Sinnoh region to re-experience Diamond & Pearl. The topic of a remake trended on Twitter after a star judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race threw her support behind it.

Media personality Michelle Visage had millions talking about the Nintendo DS titles with her January 21 tweet. “i want a pokemon diamond pearl remake. nay, i DEMAND IT,” the star wrote to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The post immediately took off on the social media platform as the Pokemon community reacted to her comments. At the time of writing, her call for the Gen IV re-release has over 16.4k likes.

The star’s tweet surprised fans who were excited over her love for the RPG. One fan wrote, “my mind has been blown. A drag race pokemon collab would be beyond cool.” Another user exclaimed, “Omg I didn’t know Michelle is a Pokemon fan.” Someone else tweeted, “I was not expecting Michelle Visage to post the most important tweet of the year. #justicefordiamondandpearl”.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Visage tweets on Pokemon.

As for which Pokemon type she would use if she was a Gym Leader, Visage revealed she loves Fairy ‘mon. “CLEARLY a fairy type,” she said in response to the fan’s question. She also revealed her favorite Gen 4 starter is Piplup.

In early January, several leaks claimed that Game Freak is gearing up to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake for the series’ 25th anniversary. Only time will tell if the re-release actually comes to fruition.

The Sinnoh region title clearly has a massive fan base, if the viral tweet by Visage is anything to go off of. We can only hope that the next release will take us back to Gen IV.

Overwatch

New Overwatch Shield Bash tech makes Brigitte even more powerful

Published: 22/Jan/2021 21:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Brigitte shield bashes junkrat
Blizzard Entertainment

brigitte

A new Overwatch trick has just been discovered that could make Brigitte an even bigger threat on the battlefield than she already is.

Brigitte has been one of the game’s most controversial heroes since release thanks to her high levels of sustain, crowd control, armor, and healing. Despite multiple nerfs and reworks, she remains one of the best heroes in the right hands.

Now, players have found a completely new trick with her that is sure to make many players rage and call for nerfs to the Swedish shield maiden.

The trick, which was posted to a Korean YouTube account, shows that if Brigitte Shield Bashes at the exact same time she’s hit with an enemy’s attack that does knockback, she can travel far distances.

Shield Bash already has some slight movement advantages, but when combined with an enemy’s attack, she can torpedo across the map and even clear gaps that other heroes are unable to.

As you can see, when Brigitte gets hit in the back by Sigma’s Hyper Spheres, they do just enough knockback to allow the hero to use them to her advantage.

With this trick, Brigitte can even go from one side of Rialto’s bridge to the other in one swift movement, although it will take some getting used to if players want to pull it off in an actual game.

That said, enemy players could potentially use this to their own advantage, such as by hitting Brigitte with a melee attack right as she Shield Bashes.

In this clip by Overwatch streamer Aspen, she goes flying all over the map on Hollywood and had no idea why. As it turns out, it was because she was hit by a melee from a Tracer player just before bashing.

If timed right, this could cause Brigitte players to go flying off of maps with environmental hazards such as Nepal Sanctum.

Of course, with this new discovery, there also comes the possibility that Blizzard decides to patch it out. Only time will tell how the developers decide to handle it.