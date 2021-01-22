Michelle Visage goes viral after “demanding” Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake trended on Twitter on January 22 after celebrity judge Michelle Visage from RuPaul’s Drag Race posted a tweet about it that went viral.

As Pokemon heads towards its 25th anniversary in 2021, fans’ call for a remake of the 2006 titles Diamond & Pearl has never been stronger.

The community got an incredible ally, though, on January 21 when media star Michelle Visage “demanded” Game Freak release the highly desired project.

RuPaul judge wants Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

After a decade of waiting, Pokemon fans desperately want to return to the Sinnoh region to re-experience Diamond & Pearl. The topic of a remake trended on Twitter after a star judge from RuPaul’s Drag Race threw her support behind it.

Media personality Michelle Visage had millions talking about the Nintendo DS titles with her January 21 tweet. “i want a pokemon diamond pearl remake. nay, i DEMAND IT,” the star wrote to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The post immediately took off on the social media platform as the Pokemon community reacted to her comments. At the time of writing, her call for the Gen IV re-release has over 16.4k likes.

i want a pokemon diamond pearl remake. nay, i DEMAND IT — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 22, 2021

The star’s tweet surprised fans who were excited over her love for the RPG. One fan wrote, “my mind has been blown. A drag race pokemon collab would be beyond cool.” Another user exclaimed, “Omg I didn’t know Michelle is a Pokemon fan.” Someone else tweeted, “I was not expecting Michelle Visage to post the most important tweet of the year. #justicefordiamondandpearl”.

As for which Pokemon type she would use if she was a Gym Leader, Visage revealed she loves Fairy ‘mon. “CLEARLY a fairy type,” she said in response to the fan’s question. She also revealed her favorite Gen 4 starter is Piplup.

CLEARLY a fairy type https://t.co/oA2X1WBhHi — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 22, 2021

In early January, several leaks claimed that Game Freak is gearing up to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake for the series’ 25th anniversary. Only time will tell if the re-release actually comes to fruition.

The Sinnoh region title clearly has a massive fan base, if the viral tweet by Visage is anything to go off of. We can only hope that the next release will take us back to Gen IV.