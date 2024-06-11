Pokemon fans want beloved gameplay feature to return in Gen 10

One feature introduced in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire has been gone for a long time and fans want to see it come back in Gen 10, so that they can show off their hidden clubhouses to each other.

The Secret Base mechanic in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire let players decorate special areas, which could be sent over to other players games. This let you show off your creativity using the items you earned throughout the game.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl returned the mechanic and tied it to the Underground. The Nintendo DS’ wireless connectivity allowed players to visit each other’s bases rather than just copying them, allowing for a multiplayer cozy experience in your base.

But what about the modern games? A thread on the Pokemon Reddit discussed bringing back the Secret Base and Bedroom Decorations mechanic. The series has lacked an equivalent, even replacing it in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, much to the annoyance of fans.

“It’s my biggest disappointment with the remake. All we got were generic statues. I wanted to play CTF with my friends again,” one user wrote, while another said, “I honestly thought that’s what they were giving us back when they gave us a room at the school in SV, but it ended up being useless.”

Some fans are hopeful it will return in Pokemon Legends Z-A: “I think in Legends games, they need implement more single player rules, like building your home, expand the farming materials, and interact more with the Pokemon, not just throw the ball and brake the rock. I would like to see the house planning/decoration from New Horizons.”

“Absolutely yes. but I’d like them to implement the Hoenn design to Johto and Unova. Sinnoh seems kinda boring and repetitive being in the underground all the time,” another user wrote, while a different one said “I wanna buy and decorate a whole f—–g house in Gen 10.”

There’s a lot of negativity aimed at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for not including Secret Bases, even though you can customize the overall aesthetic of the dorm, you can’t alter its contents. Hopefully, Gen 10 won’t make the same mistake and will let players create clubhouses on the modern systems.