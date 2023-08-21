Mario fans celebrate Charles Martinet as voice actor steps down from role

Nintendo has announced longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping away from his voice roles for a new position with the brand, devastating fans with the news.

After a 30-year-long, record-breaking run, actor Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario.

Martinet has voiced Mario since 1991, debuting in 1993’s Mario Teaches Typing. He’s also provided the voices of Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and various iterations of the characters. In 2018, he became a Guinness World Record holder following his work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which marked the 100th time he played Mario.

He also played two small roles in this year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, playing Mario and Luigi’s father and Giuseppe alongside Chris Pratt’s take on the plumber.

Fans thank Charles Martinet for years as Mario

Nintendo announced the change on August 21, along with a new role for Martinet, which will keep him with the company for the foreseeable future.

As “Mario Ambassador,” it is expected Martinet will still be traveling to cons and other events, meeting fans and sharing his infectious love of Mario around the world.

Nintendo also announced a “special video message” coming soon with Martient and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, presumably celebrating Martinet’s work while sharing more on what’s next for him in his new role.

Following the announcement, Martinet himself celebrated the news on X/Twitter, calling it his “new Adventure.”

In response to the announcement, fans have been expressing their sadness over the news while also thanking Martinet for his work.

While there’s no word on who will be voicing the iconic plumber moving forward, including in this year’s Super Mario Wonder, some fans have joked that it will be Chris Pratt.

Regardless of who plays the role next, Charles Martinet will always be an integral part of the Mario franchise and its long history, and fan reactions to Nintendo’s announcement show just how beloved he is.