Dedicated Pokemon trainer 'catches them all' with insane level 100 living Pokedex - Dexerto

A dedicated Pokemon trainer has managed to achieve a full living Pokedex, complete with every form and every variation, all trained to level 100. It’s a stunning achievement that took four long years.

Pokemon games are relatively easy to finish, but the real challenge has always been to catch them all. However, trainers have found ways to make that challenge even harder. For example, the ultimate goal is to complete a full living Pokedex, which requires trainers to have a living version of all currently-available Pokemon in storage.

But one trainer named Freddichio didn’t want to stop there. He set out to do something even more ambitious and capture every form and every variation, including genders, and train them to the maximum level.

Now, after four long years, he’s finally managed to pull it off.

Freddichio shared all the details about his impressive achievement and provided proof on the /r/Pokemon subreddit for anyone who doubted his claims.

“I wanna be the very best like no-one ever was. To catch them was my real test, but to train them was my cause,” he said, referring to the classic theme song. “I passed the test, with every Pokemon… and I’ve trained [them all] to level 100.”

“Proof here. It’s one long youtube video showing them all in boxes. The complete view in Home and then sorting by level to show they’re all level 100,” he said. “Pretty much all these pokemon have been caught, trained, and bred by me, including mythicals.

“I believe I’ve got every form, variation, etc.,” he said. “I’ve got every pokemon from Bulbapedia’s list of gender differences, I’ve got all forms of Pokemon like Rotom, Deerling, Alcremie, and Vivillon. I have all sizes of Pumpkaboo and Sinistea.”

“It’s possible I’ve missed some,” he added. “If people are interested, I can draw up a full list of what I’ve got to make sure I’ve not missed anything.

There one’s thing he’s missing though: “I do not have all Spinda, all Shiny Pokemon, or all Gigantamax forms. I feel like I’ve done enough, though, and if someone catches me every single Spinda form, I’ll train them for you!”

Freddichio has done enough, indeed. It’s crazy he’s still thinking about what he’s missed. However, it would take an absurd amount of time to get all the Shiny and Gigantamax variants.

Plus, there are around 4,294,967,296 possible Spinda forms. It’s simply impossible to catch them all.

Either way, it’s an impressive effort, and if he decides to call it quits once and for all, nobody will hold it against him.