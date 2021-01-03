 Dedicated Pokemon trainer 'catches them all' with insane level 100 living Pokedex - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Dedicated Pokemon trainer ‘catches them all’ with insane level 100 living Pokedex

Published: 3/Jan/2021 3:57 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 3:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Full Living Pokedex Level 100
The Pokemon Company

Share

A dedicated Pokemon trainer has managed to achieve a full living Pokedex, complete with every form and every variation, all trained to level 100. It’s a stunning achievement that took four long years.

Pokemon games are relatively easy to finish, but the real challenge has always been to catch them all. However, trainers have found ways to make that challenge even harder. For example, the ultimate goal is to complete a full living Pokedex, which requires trainers to have a living version of all currently-available Pokemon in storage.

But one trainer named Freddichio didn’t want to stop there. He set out to do something even more ambitious and capture every form and every variation, including genders, and train them to the maximum level. 

Now, after four long years, he’s finally managed to pull it off.

Freddichio shared all the details about his impressive achievement and provided proof on the /r/Pokemon subreddit for anyone who doubted his claims.

“I wanna be the very best like no-one ever was. To catch them was my real test, but to train them was my cause,” he said, referring to the classic theme song. “I passed the test, with every Pokemon… and I’ve trained [them all] to level 100.”

Pokemon Full Living Pokedex Level 100
Esarty
A full living Pokedex is hard enough to achieve, but getting all forms and variants and training them to the maximum level is even harder.

“Proof here. It’s one long youtube video showing them all in boxes. The complete view in Home and then sorting by level to show they’re all level 100,” he said. “Pretty much all these pokemon have been caught, trained, and bred by me, including mythicals.

“I believe I’ve got every form, variation, etc.,” he said. “I’ve got every pokemon from Bulbapedia’s list of gender differences, I’ve got all forms of Pokemon like Rotom, Deerling, Alcremie, and Vivillon. I have all sizes of Pumpkaboo and Sinistea.”

“It’s possible I’ve missed some,” he added. “If people are interested, I can draw up a full list of what I’ve got to make sure I’ve not missed anything.

There one’s thing he’s missing though: “I do not have all Spinda, all Shiny Pokemon, or all Gigantamax forms. I feel like I’ve done enough, though, and if someone catches me every single Spinda form, I’ll train them for you!”

Freddichio has done enough, indeed. It’s crazy he’s still thinking about what he’s missed. However, it would take an absurd amount of time to get all the Shiny and Gigantamax variants.

Plus, there are around 4,294,967,296 possible Spinda forms. It’s simply impossible to catch them all.

Either way, it’s an impressive effort, and if he decides to call it quits once and for all, nobody will hold it against him.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 players discover ultra-fast bunnyhop technique

Published: 3/Jan/2021 3:08 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 3:10

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Cyberpunk 2077 Bunnyhop
CD Projekt Red / YouTube: Jumpy

Share

Cyberpunk 2077 players have discovered an ultra-fast bunnyhop technique that lets them travel on Night City’s streets faster than cars, and it’s pretty easy to do, but it might not survive the next patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 has made headlines for good and bad reasons since its release. But despite all the mixed reactions and reviews, some players have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

However, in addition to completing the story and discovering all the sights and sounds Night City has to offer, speedrunners have obsessed over finding ways to make their characters run as fast as possible.

Now, after a bit of trial and error, they’ve unraveled a seemingly broken and ultra-fast bunnyhop technique. It looks and feels a lot like what players have traditionally done in Quake and allows them to move faster than cars.

It’s also relatively easy to do.

Cyberpunk 2077 Bunnyhop
CD Projekt Red
The bunnyhop technique in Cyberpunk 2077 lets players move as fast as vehicles.

To perform the ultra-fast bunnyhop technique, you’ll need to equip the Maneuvering System cyberware mod. If you don’t already have it, you can buy it from Octavio’s Clinc in Arroyo, Santo Domingo.

In essence, this mod lets you dodge in mid-air, but it can also be used to dash repeatedly and gain a ridiculous amount of speed and momentum. It’s as simple as jumping and then performing a dash right before you hit the ground.

It might take a bit of time to master since the timing has to be precise. However, once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to move at lightning-fast speeds. A YouTuber named Max Dakka showcased the technique in a video.

He even went a step further and combined it with the Reinforced Tendons cyberware mod to get extra height.

As you can see, the results are impressive. The technique has already become a bread and butter method for speedrunners to knock some valuable time off their runs.

However, because it appears to be an exploit, it’s probably only a matter of time before it gets patched.

But until that happens, if you want to hit Night City’s streets in style and bounce around like an energized madman, this is the way.