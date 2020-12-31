Pokemon community heartbroken over player’s tragic Shiny story

A Pokemon player went viral after sharing how they tragically lost over 14 years worth of monsters. A break-in not only erased a childhood worth of memories, but a special Shiny ‘mon too.

The Pokemon community opened up about their saddest stories involving the beloved Nintendo RPG. From Shiny fails to mistaken trades, Trainers shared the most tragic experiences they’ve had.

One player left fans heartbroken after explaining how a thief stole over a decade worth of their games. The criminal took away hours of precious playtime, and special ‘mon – including a Shiny – that they can’t ever get back.

Pokemon player’s heartbreaking Shiny story

A viral post on Reddit had players from around the world opening up about their most tragic stories. “I was just wondering, what was your saddest moment you’ve had in Pokemon?” a user asked. One Trainer shot to the top of the discussion after explaining how they lost hundreds of ‘mon due to a thief.

“My now-husband’s car was broken into back 2014. I had left a game case in there which was stolen and had EVERYTHING in it. My whole childhood – red, silver, crystal, sapphire, leaf green, pearl, mystery dungeon red, black, soul silver and black 2. Every pokemon on every team I had ever trained was gone,” ‘weepinbells69’ wrote.

As if the story wasn’t sad already, the fan explained they lost a Shiny Weepinbell that meant a lot to them. “EVEN MY SHINY WEEPINBELL which I still think about to this day (caught by my brother and traded to me because he knew it was my favorite). I still love pokemon and continued to get all the games as they were released but it hasn’t been the same since then,” they continued.

The story not only got an outpouring of sympathy from fellow Trainers, it also inspired other players to share similar stories. One user lost their Gen IV Diamond save file to a hurricane.

“In 2012 Hurricane Sandy was heading for my town and we had to evacuated and I couldn’t find my DS anywhere. Almost everything I owned was destroyed, including that DS,” they said.

If nothing else, the sad stories are an example of just how much the series means to many players. While just digital characters, many have become attached to the ‘mon they spent their childhood training. Although not a perfect solution, The Pokemon Company released the Home app in 2019.

The paid service allows allows fans to transfer past generation monsters into one place where they can be stored on cloud servers. If these tragic tales are anything to go off of, it’s probably a good idea to back up your favorite characters as life can be wildly unpredictable.