Chesnaught returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids

After raid problems in May, Chesnaught is set to swing back into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The next wave of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids are set to hit Nintendo Switch consoles in June.

Three Pokemon that Scarlet and Violet players should be familiar with are returning to Tera Raids in the Paldea region.

Those three include two Paradox Pokemon and the final evolution of a Kalos starter that were briefly made available in Tera Raids in May before technical issues cut the event short.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Chesnaught returns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A familiar face is set to return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids later in June. Chesnaught, alongside Great Tusk and Iron Treads, are all set to return to the Paldea region for Tera Raids that are set to take place from June 16-18.

This Chesnaught will be a bit different to handle, since its Tera Type is Rock, a stark change from the Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon fans have come to know from the final evolution of Chespin.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Paradox Pokemon Great Tusk and Iron Treads — both ancient relatives of Donphan from the Johto region — will be a part of the upcoming Tera Raid blitz.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We should note that Chesnaught, Great Tusk, and Iron Treads are all returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the three were in Tera Raids last month.

During those Tera Raids, we saw some interesting counters to the Rock-type Chesnaught, which included one player taking it down with a Magikarp. However, technical issues marred the Tera Raids and forced the developers to end it prematurely. Players were promised that it would be rescheduled, and now a date for that has been made public.

Article continues after ad

Since the Tera Raid Chesnaught will likely be the same as the one Pokemon players encountered last month, here’s a look at which monsters profile best as counters.