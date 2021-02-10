Best Love Cup Pokemon for Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day event

Niantic is celebrating Valentine’s Day in Pokemon Go with a Love Cup tournament. The unique contest flips the game’s meta on its head. Here is the best team and counters that will lead you to victory.

On February 14, Pokemon Go will host a special Valentine’s Day challenge. The week-long event will feature increased spawn rates for popular ‘mon, as well as a full range of rewards and goodies.

The celebration will also have something to offer for competitive Trainers with the Love Cup tournament which starts days before on the 8th. We will go over the best strategies that will have you breaking the hearts of your opponents.

Pokemon Go Love Cup meta

Niantic made things interesting with the Go cup as there are only 105 Pokemon under 1500CP that can actually be used in the tournament. The competition will also heavily revolve around Charm users, which requires Trainers to be creative with their team.

Most users are going to base their team around Clefable and Wigglytuff, as their Charm attack can take down powerful Fighting ‘mon such as Hoenn’s Medicham. Alomomola is the perfect third teammate in this combination. Its Waterfall and Hydro Pump will keep Fire counters running.

Fire-types such as Charizard and Talonflame will wipe the floor against Fairy types. Below we will list the best Pokemon you should bring into the Valentine’s Day tournament.

Best Pokemon for Love Cup

Note: F= Fast Attack and C = Charged Specials.

Fairy (Counters Fighting + Dragon + Dark)

Clefable – F: Charm C: Ice Beam / Play Rough

Charm Ice Beam / Play Rough Wigglytuff – F: Charm C: Meteor Mash

Fire (Counters Fairy + Grass)

Charizard – F: Fire Spin / Dragon Breath C: Blast Burn / Dragon Claw (Fire melts Fairy + Grass Types. Dragon is to counter other team’s Charizard)

Fire Spin / Dragon Breath Blast Burn / Dragon Claw (Fire melts Fairy + Grass Types. Dragon is to counter other team’s Charizard) Talonflame – F: Fire Spin C: Flame Charge / Brave Bird

Fire Spin Flame Charge / Brave Bird Magcargo: – F: Ember / Rock Throw C: Stone Edge / Overheat

Water (Counters Fire + Rock)

Alomomola – F: Waterfall C: Hydro Pump /Blizzard (This tanky ‘mon will take out most Fire counters. As well as Grass and Flying creatures with Blizzard. Making it a must on your team)

Waterfall Hydro Pump /Blizzard (This tanky ‘mon will take out most Fire counters. As well as Grass and Flying creatures with Blizzard. Making it a must on your team) Milotic – F: Waterfall C: Surf

Best overall team

Clefable

Wigglytuff

Alomomola

In our opinion, this trio of ‘mon is your safest bet. You aren’t guaranteed to win every counter, but it’s a solid team that will consistently get you wins. Clefable and Wigglytuff will eat through Fighting, Dragon, and Dark types.

Alomomola will act as a shield/tank, and its Water moves will take out any serious counters to the Fairy duo. Blizzard makes it versatile to take out Grass and Flying monsters – making this a fairly well-rounded team.

The Love Cup will run from February 8 at 1:00PM to February 15 at 1:00PM local time. Players just need to log in during the dates and go to the Battle menu to participate.

While there is no perfect team for the competition, Niantic has put some restrictions. Those looking for a fun challenge should give it a shot as it’s definitely something different from the usual meta.