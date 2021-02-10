Logo
Best Love Cup Pokemon for Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day event

Published: 10/Feb/2021 0:35

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Luvdisc next over Pokemon Go Battle League wallpaper.
Game Freak / Niantic

Niantic is celebrating Valentine’s Day in Pokemon Go with a Love Cup tournament. The unique contest flips the game’s meta on its head. Here is the best team and counters that will lead you to victory.

On February 14, Pokemon Go will host a special Valentine’s Day challenge. The week-long event will feature increased spawn rates for popular ‘mon, as well as a full range of rewards and goodies.

The celebration will also have something to offer for competitive Trainers with the Love Cup tournament which starts days before on the 8th. We will go over the best strategies that will have you breaking the hearts of your opponents.

Screenshot of Luvdisc Pokemon Go wallpaper.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Love Cup is a part of this years Valentine’s Day celebration.

Pokemon Go Love Cup meta

Niantic made things interesting with the Go cup as there are only 105 Pokemon under 1500CP that can actually be used in the tournament. The competition will also heavily revolve around Charm users, which requires Trainers to be creative with their team.

Most users are going to base their team around Clefable and Wigglytuff, as their Charm attack can take down powerful Fighting  ‘mon such as Hoenn’s Medicham. Alomomola is the perfect third teammate in this combination. Its Waterfall and Hydro Pump will keep Fire counters running.

Fire-types such as Charizard and Talonflame will wipe the floor against Fairy types. Below we will list the best Pokemon you should bring into the Valentine’s Day tournament.

Screenshot of Clefable in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Fairy types such as Clefable will play a huge part in the Love Cup.

Best Pokemon for Love Cup

Note: F= Fast Attack and C = Charged Specials.

Fairy (Counters Fighting + Dragon + Dark)

  • Clefable – F: Charm C: Ice Beam / Play Rough
  • Wigglytuff – F: Charm C: Meteor Mash

Fire (Counters Fairy + Grass)

  • Charizard – F: Fire Spin / Dragon Breath C: Blast Burn / Dragon Claw (Fire melts Fairy + Grass Types. Dragon is to counter other team’s Charizard)
  • Talonflame – F: Fire Spin C: Flame Charge / Brave Bird
  • Magcargo: – F:  Ember / Rock Throw C: Stone Edge / Overheat

Water (Counters Fire + Rock)

  • Alomomola – F: Waterfall C: Hydro Pump /Blizzard (This tanky ‘mon will take out most Fire counters. As well as Grass and Flying creatures with Blizzard. Making it a must on your team)
  • Milotic – F: Waterfall C: Surf

Best overall team

  • Clefable
  • Wigglytuff
  • Alomomola

In our opinion, this trio of ‘mon is your safest bet. You aren’t guaranteed to win every counter, but it’s a solid team that will consistently get you wins. Clefable and Wigglytuff will eat through Fighting, Dragon, and Dark types.

Alomomola will act as a shield/tank, and its Water moves will take out any serious counters to the Fairy duo. Blizzard makes it versatile to take out Grass and Flying monsters – making this a fairly well-rounded team.

Screenshot of Clefable & Wigglytuff in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
This trio will take you far in the Love Cup.

The Love Cup will run from February 8 at 1:00PM to February 15 at 1:00PM local time. Players just need to log in during the dates and go to the Battle menu to participate.

While there is no perfect team for the competition, Niantic has put some restrictions. Those looking for a fun challenge should give it a shot as it’s definitely something different from the usual meta.

Crash Bandicoot Smash Ultimate theories spread as Crash 4 Switch port revealed

Published: 10/Feb/2021 0:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Crash Bandicoot in Smash Ultimate fighters pass volume 2
Nintendo/Activision

Smash Ultimate DLC fighter speculation is hitting new highs with Activision finally announcing that Crash 4: It’s About Time will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 12.

Crash Bandicoot has long been a fan-favorite character and a prime candidate for a Super Smash Bros fighter. Although most of the gaming mascots of yesteryear are already in Nintendo’s fighter, such as Mario and Sonic, Crash has been absent.

This could all be about to change, though, as there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Crash 4’s Switch port could coincide with a fighter announcement – potentially for the bandicoot himself.

After Nintendo revealed Crash 4 would be coming to the console, Smash and Crash fans noted that the next wave of amiibo are scheduled to be released on March 26.

Crash Bandicoot from Crash 4
Activision
Crash Bandicoot has been a rumored DLC fighter.

This is key because, in the past, all amiibo releases have coincided with fighter announcements. This phenomenon is known as amiibo theory in the Smash community.

Could the release of Crash 4 on Switch be lined up with the character being revealed for Smash Ultimate? Many players seem to think so.

“VERY interesting that this comes out in March, around the time we can probably expect the next Smash character reveal,” one noted.

“Activision ‘leak’ specifies cross collaboration with Smash is the final step with the Crash revival,” another stated. “Could it finally be happening boys?”

The “leak” that the user was referring to is a rumored document that outlined Activision’s five-year plan for Crash Bandicoot, which included him coming to Smash in 2021.

Overall, the chances that Crash ends up in Smash are actually looking to be quite strong. Activision is a major company without any Smash representation, so they’re long overdue for that.

Challenger Pack 9 in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Could Crash really be the 9th DLC fighter?

Plus, with Banjo, and more recently, Minecraft Steve being added as DLC, western-developed characters aren’t as out of the norm as they once were.

We could very well see Crash finally come to Smash in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and we have to say, it’s about time; once Challenger Pack 9 is revealed, only two more fighters will remain in the pass. Will Crash be one of them? We will have to wait and see.