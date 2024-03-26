Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box gets 29% slashed at Amazon

Pokemon TCG collectors can now secure a Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box kit containing key card game accessories for 29% off.

Pokemon Trading Card Game trainers ready to store, play, and compete can equip themselves with Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box at a bargain for a short time thanks to an Amazon deal on vital accessories.

The Scarlet & Violet-themed kit focuses specifically on the recent Paldea Evolved expansion spotlighting starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Collect 9 new booster packs illustrated in radiant foil treatments on premium cards. Then keep your favorite pulls safe by resleeving them within the 60 decorative card protectors also included, depicting the starter trio.

This helpful bundle provides 45 TCG Energy cards. Stay on top of updated strategies with the insider expansion rulebook just for Scarlet & Violet: Paldea Evolved expansion.

Save big on Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box

Amazon

Deck divider trays help organize every card kind neatly in order while preventing scuffs. A bonus digital code card additionally links to the official Pokemon Trading Card Game Online portal.

For a short period, this vital one-stop supply kit costs nearly a third less than normal retail value. So take advantage before the deal disappears faster than an Ultra Rare alternate art pull!

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.