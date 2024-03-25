Awesome Temporal Forces Pokemon TCG pulls prove it’s not all that bad

Temporal Forces has been a pretty divisive Pokemon TCG set so far in terms of pull rates – but one collector’s recent haul proves that it’s not all that bad.

If you’ve been on any Pokemon TCG-related social media pages lately, you’ll know that some fans are convinced Temporal Forces has awful pull rates. There have been lots of stories about disappointing hauls and pack openings – but as one collector in r/PokemonTCG has proven, it’s not all that bad.

A Pokemon TCG collector shared a picture of their recent Temporal Forces card haul in this Reddit post and surprised a lot of the other collectors in the Subreddit with what they pulled from just one Booster Display Box. If you’re unfamiliar with the item, it contains 36 Booster Packs with 10 cards apiece.

OP shared that they’d opened a Booster Box with their son, saying, “In those 36 packs we got 147/218 including all these! It’s just insane!”

One of the major things that stands out in the haul is how there’s a perfect split between collector-friendly cards and cards with amazing competitive potential. There are some gorgeous full-art pieces and Special Illustration Rares, along with cards that would work beautifully in a match.

A Pokemon TCG player in the replies commented that, “The player in me is more excited about the playset of Buddy-Buddy Poffins and the Master Ball in one box, lol”. Another agreed, “From both a collector and player standpoint, this is my dream booster box”.

Another fan joked that they’d found the only person getting good Temporal Forces pulls, saying, “I both hate and respect your awesome luck at the same time”. OP insisted that the luck was definitely their son, noting that he’d pulled two Charizards from an Obsidian Flames Booster Box.

While some folk in the replies weren’t as optimistic about the pulls as OP, it was great to see a positive story about Temporal Forces pulls. If you’re unsure whether to grab an ETB or Booster Box, why not pick up a triple Blister Pack instead? It’s a smaller item but still very fun to rip open.

