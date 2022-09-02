Razer Blackshark V2 X USB review: Budget headset king

Razer’s budget headset gets an upgrade, as the Razer Blackshark V2 X USB is surprisingly impressive for coming in at such a low price.

We’ve reviewed plenty of headsets, all coming in at a range of prices. None so far seem to be a better deal than the Razer Blackshark V2 X USB. While not the best sounding headset money can buy, for the low price of $60, it more than punches above its weight.

The Blackshark V2 X USB is a cutdown version of the more expensive Blackshark V2, offered in both USB or 3.5mm options. There are no bells and whistles with this version, just a straight-laced headset with some great performance at the price it comes in at.

Key Specs

Connectivity: USB-A

Dynamic drivers: 50mm

Compatibility: PC, Switch, PlayStation, Mac, Xbox (mobile devices over 3.5mm)

Features: 7.1 surround sound, breathable memory foam ear cups

Price: $59 / £59

Where to buy: Razer

Design

Dexerto

In typical Razer fashion, you either get garish or sleek. Here, the Blackshark V2 is incredibly slick. The long, green USB cable and tiny connecting wires don’t overbear the look, making it comfortable to keep around regular people.

We think the wire is a bit on the short side, but if on a laptop, it should serve you just fine. We had no issues with it over the course of the week we spent testing it, but overall, we can see how it could begin to be an issue for people with worse organizational skills.

One thing we wish carried over from the full-fat Blackshark V2s is the removable microphone. The mic on this thing is on a very, very short wire. It helps work with the single directional microphone, but when not playing competitively or in any co-op games, it is constantly in our peripheral vision.

Bending it away doesn’t seem to do anything, as it’ll slowly move back in place and the pop filter that comes with it is especially egregious.

We also found the control knob on the side to be a little lackluster. It has no definitive end or start point, so you’ll just keep spinning it around until it does what you need to.

Sound quality

While not exactly stunning quality, considering the price (just $60), the headphones on this thing are really great. There’s a thick bass, with the highs never getting irritating on the ears. Music sounds just fine, while games come out great thanks to the surround sound.

The 7.1 surround sound works as advertised, with a full-bodied sound environment while gaming.

While playing Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, and Destiny 2, we were able to keep tabs on our enemies from just about any angle. There’s still nothing better than slotting on a pair of headphones with 7.1 support, and fully immersing yourself in a game.

What surprised us the most about the Blackshark, was just how loud they were. Like, we’d take these off and set them down, only to think the PC had defaulted back to the monitor speakers. For someone coming from multiple wireless and even wired headsets that don’t pass through any sort of amp beforehand, it’s great to just have a quick put-on-and-go headset.

We don’t even mind how loud they get, as the sound quality never seems to get distorted too much.

However, we don’t recommend these for a modern-day Macbook. With no USB-C option available, the USB-A will routinely pick up interference from being connected over a dongle or adapter. This persisted on Windows as well, so it’s something to take into consideration.

Razer Blackshark V2 X USB microphone quality

Dexerto

It’s your standard headset microphone. Using it for anything outside of gaming situations will probably get you nasty looks. It has this crunchy sound to it when not passed through the compression of say a Discord or other in-game voice chat.

It does pick up our voices just fine, with no real issues overall. Again, it’s yet another gaming headset with a microphone. They can claim they’re the best each time, but once you’ve heard one, you’ve heard them all.

Is the Razer Blackshark V2 X USB good for gaming?

Dexerto

With its super lightweight frame and decent sound quality, it honestly does feel like one of the best deals you can get right now.

The price tag, while obviously aimed at the budget crowd, shouldn’t scare those off who are looking for a good pair of headphones or a decent headset to game with.

These sound and perform just fine, offering an excellent option as that middle-ground, budget option.

Should you buy it?

We think so, especially if you’re in the market for a budget headset. While there are certainly cheaper options out there, nothing below the $60 RRP the Blackshark V2 X USB comes in at will compare to the quality that’s inside.

After all, these appear to be just a cutdown version of the full-fat Blackshark V2, without the bells and whistles. Razer seems to want to be everywhere, all over your gaming setup, and we think these are the ones to let in.

8/10

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.