Immerse yourself with this big discount on Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset

A big discount on the Razer Nari Ultimate headset offers users a chance to be more immersed in their games with its Hypersense haptic feedback system.

Razer is one of the biggest names in PC gaming accessories, offering high-quality items such as keyboards, mice, and of course, gaming headsets. The Razer Nari Ultimate offers something that most of Razer’s headset line lacks, however – haptic feedback.

Putting haptics in a headset doesn’t seem like the most obvious feature, but Razer’s Hypersense provides an extra dimension to gaming, as each sound driver in the ear cups reacts to the bass in the soundtrack, or event in the game world you are in. If a tank is rumbling around to your left in a game like Modern Warfare III, you will feel it shaking your left side, which could provide additional situational awareness of what’s going on around you.

Great build quality for a knockdown price

As usual, Razer provides good build quality, with an aluminum headband frame and large and deep padded earcups with contain hidden cooling pads to keep your head cool during the hotter months. Users can connect using the includes cable, via USB, or using 2.4 GHz wireless for maximum flexibility.

If this package sounds good, then Best Buy is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate with a whopping $100 off, bringing the headset price down to $99.99.

The haptic feedback system isn’t for everyone, and if not, maybe you can find something else in our Tech section that might suit your needs.

