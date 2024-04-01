Palworld’s April Fool’s Dating sim has Pal Tamers begging for a “real” release

Palworld’s been known to get a little freaky but their April Fool’s Day trailer for a dating sim takes the cake.

Palworld devs are celebrating April Fool’s Day in style with a shockingly well-crafted trailer of a Palworld dating sim spin-off. While there’s certainly an audience for that sort of thing, given the date it was posted and their April Fool’s hashtag, ‘Palworld: More Than Just Pals’ probably won’t see the light of day.

The trailer features a bunch of dating sim tropes and some of the survival game’s fan favorites in starring roles. We get tsundere Zoe (featuring Grizzbolt), a psychotic yandere Katress, and what Palworld dating sim would be complete without the game’s horniest Pal, Lovander.

The trailer for Palworld: More Than Just Pals was shared on Palworld’s X account and fans of the game don’t know how to feel.

Say what you will about the Palworld devs, they’re not afraid to push some boundaries. The trailer features a segment where Chillet enjoys a tummy rub a little too much and that could be deeply disturbing, or deeply erotic, depending on your persuasion.

“Chillet needs to chill,” one Palworld player said. Strangely enough, they seem to be in the minority as plenty of commenters were begging Pocketpair to make the Palworld dating sim a reality.

“I would unironically buy this. Please make this real,” a user petitioned in the comments. “I hope this follows the same path as the turn-based Yakuza April Fool’s trailer, and actually gets made into a real thing,” said another Palworld fan echoing the sentiments of many.

Similarly, an early Overwatch April Fool’s joke was eventually made real as the ‘Loverwatch’ Dating Sim came to life in 2023. Perhaps a similar fate is in store for Palworld down the line given the demand.

When probed about how much effort the Pocketpair team put into the Palworld: More Than Just Pals trailer, they justified it fairly simply. “We work hard, we play hard,” they said.