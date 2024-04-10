GamingPalworld

Palworld’s long-awaited PvP mode confirmed for summer update

Brianna Reeves
Palworld pvpPocketpair

Palworld’s summer update promises to introduce Pal Arena, a PvP mode that will pit players and their Pals against rival players.

As soon as Palworld’s early access release took over Steam and Xbox, players began asking for a competitive offering. Developers from Pocketpair couldn’t promise much but did insist that the eventual PvP mode wouldn’t repeat the same mistakes made by other survival games.

Such a declaration hit the web earlier this year, leaving the community in the dark about the studio’s plans. However, the wait to learn more may not last too much longer.

During Triple-i Initiative, Palworld developers confirmed that the upcoming summer update will usher in PvP gameplay. Known as Pal Arena, the competitive mode will allow players to train their Pals, then hop into a coliseum with them to face off against online rivals.

A short teaser trailer accompanied the news, as seen in the post below:

In addition to showcasing what looks like 3v3 action, the teaser trailer also boasts a sneak peek at a new variant for the Quivern Pal. Pocketpair has yet to confirm whether any other creatures will receive extra variants.

But a note in the Steam patch notes for v0.2.0.6 promised the summer update would usher in “thrilling adventures on a new island” inhabited by never-before-seen Pals. On top of these additions and PvP, Palworld’s summer update will usher in new buildings, tower bosses, and weapons, as well.

With the summer months fast approaching, more concrete information could go live sooner rather than later.

