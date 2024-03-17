Palworld players want “severe flashing” issue fixed after causing seizure

One player has begged devs to fix “severe flashing” issues in the game after getting a seizure while playing. Other players who felt the same way agreed.

Palworld has just teased its future update, bringing Bellanoir, a powerful evil Pal. But that’s not all. Finally, after roughly two months since the game’s launch, base management will also be improved, making the overall experience much easier.

It’s clear that Pocketpair has been putting effort into smoothing out players’ experience by rolling out patches and giving a sneak peek at the game’s future content. However, some players have called for one major issue to be fixed as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

This issue involves flashing lights in the game, which are prominent in certain map areas. One player even shared in a Reddit thread that the light effects in this game caused them to get a seizure.

They wrote, “So I don’t know if it’s just my game or this is a common bug, but I had a seizure because of the strobe light effect that just randomly happens.”

Article continues after ad

“Normally, it doesn’t really affect me, but I guess it’s the way the colors are and the intensity of it. Say, like going into a winter biome and it being blue, white, blue, white, blue, white, white, white, white, white stuff like that. It’s like the environment doesn’t know which lighting effect to keep.”

Article continues after ad

The OP also admitted that they’re very hesitant to play the game because of this issue and hoped that Pocketpair would address it in a patch soon.

Players were quick to jump into the comments, many of them showing concern for the OP and agreeing that the devs should soon fix this. Some also claimed they felt the same way when playing the game.

“I’m sorry to hear this game is affecting your health. I don’t think PocketPair was ever intending that effect and I’m sure voices like yours will be heard eventually. PocketPair has shown, if anything, a real sense of care for the community,” one person replied.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pocketpair

“I’ve made points before how this game has severe flashing with like Digtoise and stuff and I never see a warning for epilepsy,” another one pointed out.

A different user claimed they were aware of this when their graphics began to “bug out.” They added, “Sorry you have to deal with that. I hope they fix it at some point.”

On the other hand, one user wrote, “Dang, I’m sorry that happened. I’ve noticed a lot of the flashing lights when trying to go into caves/abandoned mine shafts to find bosses/shady Pal seller guys; since it’s in beta, it’s likely to happen, but I’m sure it will get fixed as the game creators progress on this!”

Article continues after ad

Though it’s unknown when this issue will get patched, some players hope this may eventually be fixed in a future update. In the meantime, anyone at risk of experiencing a seizure should approach the game with care.