Palworld’s first Raid Battle & evil Pal announced for new update

Pocketpair has announced players can experience the first-ever Raid Battle in Palworld along with a new Pal very soon.

The genre of survival games had a cracking start to 2024 thanks to Palworld, a monster-taming title from Pocketpair that took over the world in January.

The concept of capturing monsters or in this game known as Pals attracted a lot of players from different games like Pokemon and quickly became one of the most played games of all time on Steam.

Now, months after its release, Pocketpair has announced a major update, bringing the first ever Raid Battle and a new evil Pal that seems to be “laying siege to the Palpagos Islands.”

Palworld’s first Raid Battle Bellanoir is coming soon

On March 15, 2024, the latest Palworld teaser confirms the arrival of the first-ever Raid Battle along with a new evil Pal, Bellanoir. At the time of writing, there is no official release date for the new update and Pocketpair’s official post on X (formerly Twitter) says “coming soon!”

While Palworld has many bosses to encounter, Bellanoir becomes the first Raid Boss to appear in the game. Considering she’s evil in nature, there’s a good chance of her belonging to the Dark Element type, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The teaser gives us very little idea of how this raid will work in Palworld but from what is visible, players will need to summon the new Pal by using a crystal on an altar.

This brings a possibility of Pocketpair introducing new items to their game which players will need to gather before jumping on to explore this avenue.