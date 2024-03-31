Palworld devs confirm they’re planning on expanding the building system

Do you really want to deprive your pals of the opportunity to work?

Pocketpair devs have confirmed on the game’s official Discord server they’re planning on a “fairly big expansion of the building system.”

The hype surrounding Palworld might have started to peter out, but developers Pocketpair have confirmed they still have big plans for the game.

Answering a question about the game’s building system on their Discord, Palworld’s community manager confirmed the team are planning a “fairly big expansion of the building system.” Although he cautioned players against expecting it with the game’s next update.

Fans were excited to hear the devs were planning on adding more meat to the game’s building system. Something many players in the community have called for in the past.

“Don’t care how long it’ll take, as long it’s done eventually.” Was one eager response to the news on Reddit. “Hoping for fancier walls and floors and actual windows instead of holes in the walls.” Said another.

However, some players encouraged the devs to focus on optimization first instead, including problems with the game’s Xbox port.

Palworld’s previous updates attempted to address some of the issues faced by Xbox players, including problems with data save file sizes and multiplayer games crashing. But some fans claim they’re still experiencing frequent crashes and other gameplay issues.

There’s no official word yet on when the next update for Palworld will arrive, but it’s expected to include the Bellanoir boss raid and the game’s base management update.