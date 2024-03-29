Weird Palworld sky glitch gives the game an eerie apocalyptic aesthetic

A strange Palworld glitch turns the sky a dark shade of pink and gives the colorful open-world game an almost apocalyptic aesthetic.

Since launch, Palworld players have encountered their share of bizarre glitches. Some bugs have outright hindered the experience, such as one that made the Penking Pal so large that it caused the game to crash.

Glitches can occasionally prove amusing, though. For example, the Implode animation glitch had one player convinced their Beegarde creature would go Super Saiyan.

Another issue that continues to rear its head turns the sky a pinkish, reddish hue. Reddit user TheOriginalSkyZer0 captured screenshots of the phenomenon, as seen below:

When asking about the oddly-colored skybox, the Redditor noted that they’d tried fixing it in various ways. Restarting the game and their PC didn’t help, neither did adjusting Palworld’s lighting settings, the player said.

Naturally, jokes about the strange sky color fill the comments. “It’s a blood moon, all the pals you’ve killed since you started playing are gonna come back to life now and hunt you down,” one person joked.

Another chimed in with, “Palworld collaborated with the biblical Apocalypse.”

However, some Palworld users pointed out that the unusual sky is actually the result of a visual glitch. Worst still, it can become increasingly annoying due to instances of flashes and random black screens.

To fix it, those affected should visit the Alpha Blazamut cave location, walk inside until the lighting in the cave changes, then head back out.

This particular glitch has plagued the game for several weeks. If and when Palworld developer, Pocketpair, will deploy a permanent fix is not yet known.