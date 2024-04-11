Palworld: Criminal Activity Underway warning explained

What does the Criminal Activity Underway Warning in Palworld mean? Chances are you’ve done these things below. Here’s what you should know and how to avoid it.

Palworld gives you the freedom to do whatever you like in the game’s mysterious Palpagos Island. Whether that be catching Pals, building a stunning base, or summoning a raid, you’re free to do whatever you wish.

But just because that’s the case doesn’t mean that there are no consequences when doing certain actions. If you ever get the Palworld Criminal Activity Underway Warning, chances are you’ve done something bad in the game.

So, how exactly does this warning trigger? And is there a way to remove it? Here’s what you should know about the Criminal Activity Underway Warning in Palworld.

What does the Criminal Activity Underway warning in Palworld mean?

The Criminal Activity Underway Warning will appear whenever you commit illegal actions in Palworld. This could be caused by trespassing in certain areas or even attacking friendly NPCs.

In some situations, figuring out what you did wrong could be tricky, though. At the time of writing, the game doesn’t exactly tell you what illegal activity you did, but here are some possible ones that could trigger this warning:

Attacking friendly NPCs such as merchants

Trespassing Wildlife Sanctuaries

Poaching Pals from the Wildlife Sanctuaries

Capturing humans using a Pal Sphere

What to do if you get a Wanted status in Palworld

As soon as the warning appears, you only have a while to stop whatever illegal activity you’re doing before you get flagged with the Wanted status. Before you know it, you’ll be swarmed with guards attempting to punish you for whatever you did.

Worst case scenario, if you get caught, these are some options you can do to try and save yourself:

Die and let yourself respawn . Though this depends on your world’s difficulty, since you might have to get your loot back depending on your settings.

. Though this depends on your world’s difficulty, since you might have to get your loot back depending on your settings. Fight back. Let your Pals do the dirty work.

Let your Pals do the dirty work. Keep running away. Losing them might take a while, but it’s worth a try if you already have some of the best mounts in the game.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Criminal Activity Underway Warning in Palworld. This warning can pop up when you commit illegal actions like attacking NPCs, trespassing, poaching Pals, and many others. Just remember not to break the law if you don’t want in-game Palworld police knocking at your door!