Palworld gets PS5 release in Japan despite ongoing Nintendo lawsuit

Despite an ongoing legal battle with Nintendo, Palworld has officially launched on PlayStation 5 in Japan – a market dominated by its legal rival.

Pocketpair’s “survival crafting game with guns and monsters” hit the PS Store in late September, despite ongoing legal pressure from Nintendo. The dispute began earlier this year when Palworld, dubbed “Pokemon with guns,” was accused of copying elements of the Pokemon franchise.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company filed a lawsuit in September, claiming patent infringement, though the specific details remain unclear. The lawsuit seeks damages, and Nintendo has pledged to protect its intellectual property.

Despite these legal hurdles, Pocketpair made a bold move this week, tweeting in Japanese, “Finally on sale in Japan 🎊 The PS5 ® version of ‘Palworld’ is released today on the PS Store ✨.”

The post went on to highlight the game’s unique features, such as multiplayer, open-world survival, and over 100 Pals that players can capture, train, and put to work.

It’s a surprising development, given the legal climate. But Pocketpair appears determined to push forward with Palworld’s global rollout.

The game had already been a hit on PC and Xbox earlier this year, and starting September 2024, PlayStation users got the chance to experience its mix of crafting, battling, and adventuring alongside their Pals, despite the shadow cast by Nintendo’s lawsuit.

Palworld’s rise to fame has been meteoric, but its future remains uncertain. While its PS5 launch in Japan suggests Pocketpair isn’t backing down, the ongoing lawsuit could lead to changes – or worse, an injunction halting its distribution.

For now, though, Palworld is also in development for mobile, as the world awaits updates on both the lawsuit and the game’s expansion across platforms.

In a world where David can stand up to Goliath, Palworld’s survival against the mighty Nintendo just might continue. That said, with Nintendo making millions from its legal battle against emulators, it’s not looking great for Pocketpair.