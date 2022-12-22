xQc confirms he’s open to playing in 2023 Overwatch World Cup but on one condition

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is seemingly open to competing in the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, but he’s got a pretty specific condition for coming out of retirement.

Before he became the biggest streamer on Twitch, xQc used to spend his time dominating the Overwatch circuit. The Canadian rose up through his local ranks before earning a spot on the Team Canada roster for the 2017 Overwatch World Cup.

It was there that xQc was propelled into Overwatch stardom on a global stage. With his signature Winston play, he managed to help Canada get to the finals and while they were eventually defeated by an all-star South Korean team, he earned MVP honors.

Despite no longer competing in the Overwatch League, he has turned out for Team Canada in Overwatch World Cup play since then in both 2018 and 2019, and with it returning in 2023, xQc could do the same thing.

xQc responds to potentially playing in 2023 Overwatch World Cup

After the 2023 installment of the World Cup was announced on December 17, it didn’t take long for xQc’s fans to urge him to come out of retirement and return to his role of creating space with Winston once again.

The Twitch star is seemingly open to playing again, but he wants to earn a spot on the Team Canada roster. “I’m going to think if I want to do it or not, and if I do, I’ll put the time in. If I get good enough, I’ll go to the tryouts, and if I’m good enough I’ll get chosen, otherwise, I’m not doing it,” he told his fans.

“I’m not going to take the spot of someone who’s better. I’ve never done that before, it never happened that I’ve taken the spot of someone who is better. And I’m not going to start this year. If I don’t think I’m good enough in time, I’m not doing it.”

As we’ve seen before, when xQc decides to grind Overwatch, he’ll play for days on end if need be, and he’s already put a fair bit of time into Overwatch 2.

It ultimately remains to be seen if he’ll decide to put in the hours necessary to compete with the top-level squads again though, given that he had sponsored streams interrupting one of his last visits to the World Cup.