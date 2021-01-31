Logo
World of Warcraft’s Valeera gets transformed into an Overwatch hero

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:36

by Bill Cooney
One artist and Overwatch fan has turned World of Warcraft’s Valeera Sanguinar into an Overwatch hero, and she looks 100% ready to battle it out on the payload.

Valeera first appeared all the way back in 2008, during the leadup to World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion, and she’s since gone on to become one of Blizzard’s most recognizable characters – even as the face of the “Rogue” class in Hearthstone.

While Overwatch contains plenty of nods to Warcraft and influences from the game in cosmetics and maps, the Blood Elf hasn’t appeared at all just yet. In an effort to include her along with the Illidan and Tyrande skins for Genji and Symmetra, Andrew Downs, an asset implementer at Epic Games, made a full 3D render of what Valeera would look like in future Earth.

Andrew Downs/Artstation
The Blood Elf Rogue has never looked better.

At first glance, we would say Downs absolutely nailed Overwatch’s lighthearted, animated art-style with this render. Valeera, from her hair to her armor, to even  the features on her face, seems like she was just pulled out of a match on Eichenwalde.

Her dual-wielded daggers look even more badass than they do in WoW, too, and we hope she would have some abilities to go along with them that would give Genji a run for his money.

Andrew Downs/Artstation
We would love to use Valeera’s blades in Overwatch.

Her armor is spot on, as well, and if you compare it to her original artwork for the Lich King expansion, it’s basically a perfect copy of that. The gems are all in the right spots, and even her pauldrons have the right number of spikes.

In case you have any doubts about how game-ready Valeera actually is, just check out this full 3D render of the completed product:

Sadly, Valeera probably won’t make it to Overwatch anytime soon, as devs seem to have the next few heroes for Overwatch 2 lined up already. However, she could make a killer skin for Sombra, Widow, or a number of already existing heroes.

If Blizzard does need any more new hero ideas though, hopefully they give Adam and his awesome creation a call so we can actually try it out one day.

When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War? Release date & more

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:19

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision and Treyarch have confirmed that ranked play, officially known as League Play, is just around the corner in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, so we’ve got everything there is to know about the ranked mode’s release.

One of the major topics of discussion with every Call of Duty game that gets released is League Play and Black Ops Cold War has been no exception, especially with the game now in its third month of existence.

Not many CoD titles have gotten League Play right, or featured it at all (ahem, Modern Warfare), but it being a staple of Treyarch’s game development, fans expected it to be a part of Black Ops Cold War at some point.

Well, that moment is finally near us, and with the release of the fan-favorite mode looming, here are all the details about it that we know so far.

League Play release date in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap
Activision
The official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap indicates that League Play is coming soon.

The good news is that the official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap has confirmed that League Play will be released in Black Ops Cold War at some point before the end of the season, which is slated to wrap up on February 24, according to the Battle Pass.

The bad news is that no other details about the release date have been announced, meaning it’s become a bit of a guessing game as players wait in anticipation for when the popular ranked mode will go live.

With League Play being a way to bring the casual and competitive sides of the game closer together, Activision could be waiting for the CoD League’s second season to kick off. If this theory is correct, then the mode could be going live ahead of opening weekend on February 11 – but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What is League Play in Call of Duty?

Black Ops 2 League Play
Treyarch
Black Ops 2’s League Play is considered to be Call of Duty’s best.

League Play is a ranked mode that’s played in online public matches and allows players to move up leaderboards and potentially earn rewards/prestige by facing and defeating others that are at or around the same skill level.

Traditionally, this mode follows the official competitive Call of Duty ruleset, nowadays being the CDL’s format, meaning that many of the game’s weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and equipment are restricted from use.

The map and mode combinations also follow the CDL – all in all, it’s essentially voluntary skill-based matchmaking with incentives, further bridging CoD’s competitive sphere with the vast player-base that enjoys hopping on and running through pubs.