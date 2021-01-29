Logo
LA Valiant Overwatch League team drops entire roster & staff before 2021 season

Published: 29/Jan/2021 21:50 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 21:51

by Bill Cooney
The Los Angeles Valiant have dropped their entire roster before the team moves to China for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Before the Overwatch League announced that the 2021 Season would be split between two divisions. The East competing in China and Korea, and the West competing in North America and Europe.

The Valiant were put in the east division along with fellow NA teams NYXL and Philadelphia Fusion. This comes just a few weeks after rumors swirled that the team had been sold by Immortals to an unknown Chinese organization. Immortals and the OWL team denied this, but have now released all of their players and staff ahead of the move.

On Jan. 29 the Valiant posted a tweet simply reading “2021 Roster Update” along with a press release explaining that some changes were happening while the team was getting ready to move.

“We want to thank all the players and staff moving on today from the LA Valiant due to COVID-related visa issues, as we compare to compete in China next season,” the team said, without specifying exactly who would be leaving.

Now-former Valiant head coach Mike ‘Packing10’ Szklanny confirmed in a twitlonger just after the announcement that the entire team and coaching staff had been released.

“I want to say thank you for all of the support and love that will be/has been given to all of my staff and players through this trying time,” Packing10 wrote, before confirming the entire team had been let go. “As you all know now neither my staff, my players, or myself will be involved with the LA Valiant Overwatch team in 2021.”

For Overwatch League fans, this roster nuking sadly doesn’t come as a surprise. The Valiant are far from the first team to drop all their players and coaches in one fell swoop, but it remains to be seen how things will work out for them.

Besides making another batch of OWL jerseys obsolete, this also means every player from the team will be looking for a new home before next season as well if they don’t retire to play Valorant.

That, and we haven’t even gotten into who will be on the new Valiant team for 2021, but we’re guessing it will probably be a lot of Chinese players since Visa issues to compete there were why this happened in the first place.

CDL 2021 viewership rewards to include Cold War & Warzone Operator Skins

Published: 29/Jan/2021 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
If you’re a Call of Duty League fan and enjoy all of the in-game perks that come with the esport’s livestreams then you might be in luck, as 2021 CDL viewers should be getting Operator Skins as a reward in the near future just for watching the season unfold. 

Rewards are nothing new for watching CDL gameplay. Since the league’s debut, Activision have incentivized viewers to watch these livestreams by giving them cosmetic items that they can use in Call of Duty.

All of the rewards, however, are usually relatively minor. While the devs will give out a bigger item like a knife blueprint every once in a while, they usually stick to smaller things like stickers, sprays, emblems, etc. But for the 2021 season, that might be changing.

According to an interview with Sports Business Journal, Activision Blizzard Esports’ Chief Commercial Officer, Brandon Snow, says that the company is going to be offering “high-end” rewards, and, more specifically, Operator skins.

Activision
According to a new interview, fans might be getting higher end rewards like Operator skins for watching CDL streams.

While the interview doesn’t mention any game specifically, the planned Operator skins will almost certainly be for Black Ops Cold War, which would mean that they would be usable in Warzone as well.

Unfortunately, that’s where details end. While the interview mentions that these rewards will be given out based on how long you watch CDL livestreams, there’s nothing specific about how long you’ll need to watch or reward release dates.

Because Snow mentions that the skins are “high-end” rewards, it sounds like viewers will have to watch CDL livestreams for a while before they end up earning the goodies.

Activision
CDL fans are already able to get their hands on special rewards by watching livestreams.

Generally speaking, viewers have to put in a couple hours before they earn other items, so it can be assumed that the more exclusive rewards will take much longer to acquire.

This might mean that these ideas are in the pipeline and will come to fruition sometime later this season, rather than right around the corner. Of course, that’s pure speculation and there’s always a chance that big rewards could pop up sooner than later.