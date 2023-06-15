Game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug is still ruining games for Kiriko mains 

A bug in Overwatch 2 that‘s been plaguing Kiriko mains since last season appears to still be an issue, even as the game moves into its fifth season.

Overwatch 2’s Season 5 kicked into gear earlier this week. It brings with it the new Questwatch battle pass, a load of new cosmetics including the Mythic Tracer skin, and some map changes to the likes of Gibraltar. On top of that, there’s also been balance changes and a patch that’s proving to be controversial.

Cassidy and Mei have seen crowd control reenter their kits, and the community has been very vocal about their feelings about both. Spoilers – a lot of people don’t love it. On top of that, there are audio changes that are affecting players too as outlined in the patch notes. Because of these issues, the launch of Season 5 is feeling a little rough. However, Kiriko mains are perhaps feeling the pain most. That’s because a long-standing bug has seemingly seeped over into the new season without being fixed.

Kiriko’s teleport doesn’t always work

As posted in a video on the Overwatch Reddit, by user Vergillehell, a bug that stops Kiriko from teleporting appears to still be in the game, despite it being a long-standing bug. Last month we reported on this issue, though this does appear to be a little different. In that instance, players could keep trying to teleport with her Swift Step. However as posted here, the Kiriko tries to use it, but it keeps her where she is, while also eating the cooldown.

It’s important to note that in the video provided, this only happens on top of the Numbani payload. It’s possible this is just a janky interaction with that object. However, comments throughout the thread seem to suggest it is more widespread. The top-voted comment says: “Man this bug killed me countless times at this point, is just not even funny”.

Another concurs, saying: “Happens at least once per match for me.”

Another says, not only does the bug still exist, it feels like it’s gotten worse. They said: “This bug got worse from start season 4, and now we’re in 5 and it’s completely broken. It’s worse. If in season 4 it would happen only on moving targets like DVa or ball, now happens even on a walking Zenyatta.”

Kiriko’s Swift Step is a key ability, allowing her to cover a lot of map quickly to influence the game. It allows her to jump into a fight, and leave instantly as long as there’s an ally to teleport to. However, this could be a big issue for the character, as players expecting to get out of fight when cornered may find themselves stuck, without a cooldown. Hopefully, Blizzard can find a solution soon to help Kiriko players out soon.