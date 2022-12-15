Wild Overwatch 2 glitch is shaving heroes bald and killing hairlines

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

A strange visual bug related to one of Overwatch 2’s limited-time modes is shaving massive swathes of heroes’ hair, leaving them with some seriously bad haircuts.

At times, bugs can be game-breaking and frustrating. Especially when it comes to competitive multiplayer games. Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of bugs, with some resulting in characters being taken out of the game for weeks at a time.

But sometimes, bugs can be entertaining and relatively unobtrusive. One such visual bug has popped up in a limited-time Overwatch 2 game mode.

In Freezethaw Elimination, a wild glitch is targeting heroes’ hairlines. While players in Freezethaw Elimination can be thawed out to get back into the game, no amount of time can fix the mistakes their barber made.

Overwatch 2 glitch gives heroes the worst hair day ever

Freezethaw Elimination is a 4v4 deathmatch that has a twist: Players who die are instead frozen, and teammates can thaw them out to get them back into the fight.

Players win in this mode by freezing all 4 of the opponents, making it a back-and-forth battle the whole way through. A hilarious visual bug has been popping up when players get frozen in this mode.

These heroes may not lose their lives upon death, but they pay the price by losing a pretty big chunk of their hair.

They aren’t shaved completely bald, with heroes affected by this bug retaining some of their hair. Sojourn keeps the hair that’s tied back, with the hair up front being completely shaved.

In the grand scheme of things, Sojourn’s hair doesn’t look too bad. But Junker Queen’s hair gets obliterated.

What’s left over almost looks like horns sticking out of her head, with a bit of her hair peeking out the back.

Ultimately, this glitch isn’t game-breaking and, considering it’s a part of a game mode that only lasts for a few weeks, fixing it likely isn’t a huge priority for Blizzard. After all, even the world’s greatest heroes have a bad hair day sometimes.