Tyler1 grills Overwatch 2’s ranked system: “You should not be able to 4-stack”

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp is known for being a ranked grinder in every game he plays. However something is irking him about Overwatch 2’s ranked system, stating it’s not competitive when you have trios, 4-stacks, or full teams queuing up against solos.

Playing ranked in a team game allows players to distinguish themselves among the crowd of gamers. This is a concept Twitch titan Tyler1 is intimately familiar, as he’s managed to hit Challenger in League of Legends while solo queueing in every role.

However he doesn’t have the same love for Overwatch 2’s ranked system. While playing the shooter on stream, Tyler1 voiced his concerns regarding the ranked climate for competitive games.

His initial comments aren’t targeting Overwatch 2 specifically, but competitive games as a whole. But the Blizzard title is undeniably included within these general statements as he’s literally playing the game while ranting.

“[Stacking in ranked] shouldn’t be in any game,” he stated. “In any game, the ranked ladder should not have any duo queue / trio queue or whatever.”

“The only excuse people can find is it’s more fun to play with friends. But if it’s more fun to play with friends, a lot of these games have for fun game modes. So stop the cap. If you want to play with friends, you find time to play with them in other things.

“It ruins this sh*t bro. Okay, whatever, if you wanna argue for duo queue, whatever. But you should not be able to four stack.”

Tyler1 then makes comments targeting Overwatch 2 specifically, complaining about going up against a three man as a solo queue tank.

“Every single time I’ve played against it, as a tank player, I get f**king sh*t on. Like, I get dumpstered,” he ranted.

“I get my sh*t rocked because the enemy team is always a tank, one support, and one DPS. At least three stacking. They blow me the f**k up instantly.”

While Tyler1 didn’t offer a solution to the problem, his home game of League of Legends might have the answer. It boasts a solo-duo queue mode, as well as a Ranked Flex mode for groups of all sizes.

Whether the same could work in Overwatch 2 is up in the air, but Tyler1’s opinion isn’t an isolated one.