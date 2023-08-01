Kick now sponsoring Premier League team after huge F1 deal

Kick is now sponsoring a Premier League club to go along with their irregular deal with F1’s Alfa Romeo. However, if you blink, you might just miss it.

Over the last few months, Kick has continued to make waves in the livestreaming scene. They’ve thrown a tonne of money at top-name streamers like xQc, Hikaru, and others – allowing them to still stream on Twitch too.

It’s also started to become a recognizable brand outside of the livestreaming space too as it’s moved into sports. The Stake-backed platform has sponsored the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team in races where its main gambling sponsor – Stake – isn’t allowed to be shown off.

Article continues after ad

That’s happened twice already this season – once in Australia and most recently in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa – but you’ll be seeing a lot more of Kick elsewhere. The streaming platform is now sponsoring a Premier League club.

That’s right, Kick has now added another sponsorship deal to it’s growing collection, as they’ve inked a deal with Premier League mainstays Everton.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Toffees already have Stake as their main club partner, with the online gambling site being their front-of-kit sponsor until at least the 2024-25 season.

Article continues after ad

Now, they’ll wear the Kick branding on their arm, with the streaming platform becoming their newest sleeve sponsor. This won’t be as prominent as Stake, but it’ll get plenty of airtime throughout the season.

As of now, the deal with Kick is only set to last one year, and Everton are the only Stake-sponsored club in the Premier League.

Stake also sponsors the UFC and the aforementioned Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team, but their reported deal with Chelsea fell through after backlash from fans. They previously sponsored Watford in the Premier League too, but the Hornets and Stake ended their partnership recently.