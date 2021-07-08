Spiciest Overwatch BM yet? Reign troll London in dominant OWL win: “it’s not coming home”

The Atlanta Reign went full troll mode during their Overwatch League match against the London Spitfire by mocking England’s ongoing run at the 2020 Euro Cup during a dominant victory.

England is set to face Italy in the finals of the 2020 Euro Cup and all many soccer fans can think about is how “it’s coming home” if the country can pull off a win on Sunday.

Knowing how important the upcoming game is to London’s fans, the Atlanta Reign used this in the most “bad manners” way imaginable in the closing moments of their 3-0 sweep against Spitfire on July 8.

After getting more than enough kills to capture King’s Row checkpoint A, having full-held London themselves during their attacking phase, Atlanta refused to get on the objective.

Instead, the Reign players purposely stepped off of it and let London trickle back on only to be picked off one-by-one.

The bad manners didn’t stop there. Reign support player Petja ‘Masaa’ Kantanen took this moment to type “it’s not coming home” in match chat for the whole world to see.

“I can’t believe what I am witnessing!” caster Brennon Hook exclaimed in disbelief. “This is outrageous disrespect.”

In a post-match interview tank star Blake ‘Gator’ Scott revealed he made the call for his team not to capture the point at the end, but only because he was annoyed at London trying to spawn camp them at the beginning of the game.

According to Gator, he just wanted to mess with them and give them a bit of a hard time for that.

The move was definitely one of the craziest acts of disrespect we’ve ever seen in an Overwatch League match.

Sadly, Reign and Spitfire don’t play each other again for the remainder of the regular season, so we won’t get a chance to see if London can get some revenge, but with their team currently 0-11 that could be for the best.