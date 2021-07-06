How to get Ana’s new ‘Haroeris’ Overwatch League Summer Showdown skin

Overwatch has come out with an exclusive new Ana skin for the Summer Showdown, and we’ve got all the info on the new Haroeris skin, and how you can grab it for yourself.

One of the nicest new treats for the 2021 Overwatch League season has been the addition of exclusive skins for each leg of the season, and for the Summer Showdown it’s Ana’s turn in the spotlight.

The Egyptian support sniper is already a fan favorite, and this new skin should definitely be a hit with Ana mains as it gives her what could be the coolest model for her Biotic Rifle yet.

The blazing eye of Haroeris blesses your battles 👁 Celebrate the Summer Showdown with this legendary Ana skin! 🔥 Available NOW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZZCT1rralp — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) July 6, 2021

Besides having a literal sword as her bayonet, Ana is also decked out in a slick set of silver and gold armor with various feather motifs and feet that have been turned into talons.

If you’re like us, and wondering where the heck Blizzard got the inspiration for this skin, it’s as easy as looking at ancient Egyptian mythology.

Haroeris is the Egyptian god of the sky, with one eye representing the sun, and the other the moon. This is probably why one of Ana’s eyes is glowing red — though it looks more like a terminator than a representation of celestial objects.

If you want to pick up Haroeris Ana for yourself, it will cost you 200 OWL Tokens to do so, so hopefully you’ve been saving up watching the latest matches.

If you want this Ana skin, be sure to grab it before July 19 when it will be going into the Blizzard vault along with all of the other exclusive OWL skins from the past.

As we mentioned, this is one skin every Ana player will probably be picking up, if they haven’t already. If you don’t have enough OWL Tokens, don’t freak out or pull our your credit card just yet, as there are still a few weekends of play before Haroeris Ana is gone for good.