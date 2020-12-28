Snow day Zenyatta skin idea gives Overwatch hero a cozy new look

One Overwatch fan has come up with a great skin idea for Zenyatta that places him right in the middle of his own snowball fight, so move over Mei.

Zenyatta is no stranger to Winter Wonderland skins, since he already has two — Nutcracker and this year’s new one Toybot, but fans of Blizzard’s popular 5v5 are some of the most creative out there and have already started coming up with new ideas.

In case you were wanting more of Zenyatta in the cold, Redditor SirGawain23 has just the thing: a cozy “snowday” skin that instantly brings to mind those days where we got school off (if you live in an area that gets snow, that is).

Zen is of course wearing a nice warm hat and some matching mittens, which he’ll need, because his orbs have now been transformed into snowballs.

Snowpants, a puffy coat and some solid boots complete the look, but this does make us wonder if Zenyatta even needs any of this stuff, seeing as how the last time we checked robots didn’t get cold like humans.

Questions about Omnic biology aside though, this skin does seem like it would be a ton of fun, and as one fan pointed out, one of the best parts would be unlocked after you got the skin.

“With 3000 competitive points you can throw yellow snowballs,” one user noted, and based on that alone we would love to see this one brought to life.

Given that Zenyatta just got a brand new skin for Winter Wonderland 2020 though, the chances of him getting a new one soon are fairly slim, but not completely impossible, since there’s another event just around the corner.

That’s right, Lunar New Year is coming right up, usually starting around the middle of January bringing a whole load of new skins and cosmetics along with it as well.

Whether or not Zen will get a skin remains to be seen, but considering he already has two, it could be a long shot.