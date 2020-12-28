Snow day Zenyatta skin idea gives Overwatch hero a cozy new look

One Overwatch fan has come up with a great skin idea for Zenyatta that places him right in the middle of his own snowball fight, so move over Mei.
Zenyatta is no stranger to Winter Wonderland skins, since he already has two — Nutcracker and this year’s new one Toybot, but fans of Blizzard’s popular 5v5 are some of the most creative out there and have already started coming up with new ideas.
In case you were wanting more of Zenyatta in the cold, Redditor SirGawain23 has just the thing: a cozy “snowday” skin that instantly brings to mind those days where we got school off (if you live in an area that gets snow, that is).
Zen’s new “Toybot” skin obviously wasn’t enough for some players.
Zen is of course wearing a nice warm hat and some matching mittens, which he’ll need, because his orbs have now been transformed into snowballs.
Snowpants, a puffy coat and some solid boots complete the look, but this does make us wonder if Zenyatta even needs any of this stuff, seeing as how the last time we checked robots didn’t get cold like humans.
Questions about Omnic biology aside though, this skin does seem like it would be a ton of fun, and as one fan pointed out, one of the best parts would be unlocked after you got the skin.
“With 3000 competitive points you can throw yellow snowballs,” one user noted, and based on that alone we would love to see this one brought to life.
“Gaze into the snowstorm.”
Given that Zenyatta just got a brand new skin for Winter Wonderland 2020 though, the chances of him getting a new one soon are fairly slim, but not completely impossible, since there’s another event just around the corner.
That’s right, Lunar New Year is coming right up, usually starting around the middle of January bringing a whole load of new skins and cosmetics along with it as well.
Through Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s lifespan, many of the theories that fans once believed about the series have been flipped on their heads, especially with the arrival of the most-recent DLC fighters.
The Super Smash Bros franchise has become a massive celebration of gaming as a whole, with characters from many different games showing up in some capacity such as Spirits, Assist Trophies, or full-fledged fighters.
As such, the community has created so-called “fan rules” which dictate if a character has been ruled out as a possible fighter despite the fact they had never even been dismissed by the series creator Masahiro Sakurai.
Amusingly, Fighters Pass Volume 2 has managed to put a bunch of these fan rules to rest with its first three DLC packs. Here is every fan rule debunked by the pass so far, as of Sephiroth’s addition to the roster.
Min Min was the Spirit to become a DLC fighter.
Spirits can’t become fighters
One of the earliest fan rules for Smash Ultimate suggested that Spirits, which pay tribute to certain characters by giving others certain abilities, cannot become future fighters.
Spirits basically take the place of trophies found in other Smash games, but with the added benefit of enhancing gameplay.
With Min Min’s addition to Smash as the first DLC of Fighters Pass Volume 2, it was the first time a Sprit was able to graduate to being an actual fighter, further suggesting that any Spirit could be upgraded down the line.
Put a shirt on, Sephiroth.
Antagonists can’t be from third-party developers
Up until Sephiroth’s addition to Smash Ultimate, all of the video game villains the series had were from Nintendo games.
Ganondorf, Bowser, King K Rool, Ridley and even Mewtwo were all from franchises owned by Nintendo. As such, it seemed unlikely that Doctor Robotnik or another villain would be added as DLC, but that all changed once the One-Winged Angel was announced.
Not only did Sephiroth prove that antagonists could be DLC, but they could even be from third-parties, which should open the doors for future fighters down the line.
Assist Trophies can become amazing Mii Fighter costumes.
Assist Trophies can’t become fighters
This one is a little bit strange as it actually applies to Mii Fighter costumes, but the point still stands. When Bomberman received a Mii Fighter costume, many fans were stunned to see how similar it looked compared to his trophy.
Just like with Sans, Cuphead, and Vault Boy, Bomberman was fully modeled and looks extremely impressive in Smash Ultimate.
This could be very good news for fans of Waluigi, as there is a chance that the Luigi doppelganger will be able to keep his Assist Trophy status while graduating to a Mii outfit in the process.
Steve and Banjo are both technically owned by Microsoft.
Third-parties can’t get two DLC fighters
For a lot of Smash fans, the conception of a third-party company getting multiple fighters in the DLC docket seemed hard to imagine. With Microsoft owning Rare, they felt the chances of Master Chief or Steve was out the window when Banjo was added to Smash. But imagine their shock once Minecraft Steve was revealed.
Steve proved that Nintendo and Microsoft have a very good relationship and ended any possible restrictions on companies only getting one fighter as DLC. Plus, even if Steve never came to Smash, Sephiroth’s addition was the second Square Enix DLC character after Dragon Quest’s Hero.
Fighters Pass Volume 2 is only halfway done and there are three more DLC packs still to come. Considering how things are going, there’s no telling how many more fan rules will continue to break as the characters get revealed.