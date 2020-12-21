 Incredible Overwatch skin concept turns Zenyatta into a billiards pro - Dexerto
Overwatch

Incredible Overwatch skin concept turns Zenyatta into a billiards pro

Published: 21/Dec/2020 22:10

by Michael Gwilliam
Zenyatta billiards
Pixabay

Zenyatta

A new Overwatch skin idea for Zenyatta is making rounds online and fans think it would be a perfect addition to the game’s Anniversary Event.

Zenyatta is one of the most popular Overwatch heroes, blending both support and DPS into a character that seems rather balanced. While he has low healing output, restoring only 30 HP per second, his damage numbers and Discord Orb utility make him a threat.

As such, the hero has some of the best skins Overwatch has to offer in the form of Cultist for Halloween or his baseball pitcher outfit for Summer Games. Now, however, a fan has created a skin that fans are going crazy over.

Redditor Tytocracy decided to turn Zenyatta into a billiards pro in a fancy suit and the design is absolutely incredible.

Zenyatta on Temple of Anubis
Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta is one of the most popular Overwatch heroes.

This skin takes Zenyatta and morphs him, transforming his Orbs of Destruction into Billiard balls with numbers and stripes.

A nice aqua blue bow tie completes the ensemble, which has Zen dressed in nice dress pants, shoes and a comfortable blazer.

“I’m using my newfound and extremely minor internet influence to lobby for a Zenyatta skin I have wanted since before I started playing Overwatch,” the user titled his post.

I’m using my newfound and extremely minor internet influence to lobby for a Zenyatta skin I have wanted since before I started playing Overwatch from Overwatch

While the idea of Zenyatta throwing Billiards may not be a new concept, the user further added that they had yet to “see anyone who has suggested something like this to Blizzard” and went on to give his full approval to the gaming company.

“I, the artist, fully consent to Blizzard just yoinking this idea and sticking it in the game. Zen deserves it. We all deserve it. Thank you for listening,” they jokingly stated in the comments.

It’s unclear if this would be all it would take for the company to simply use the skin idea, but at least the artist went out of their way to give Blizzard the go-ahead, much to the approval of users in the comments.

Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta has some of the best Overwatch skins.

“Perfect skin for the next Anniversary,” a fellow player remarked. “This would be fantastic!” another joyously wrote.

We’ll have to wait and see what Blizzard decides to do with Zenyatta and if the skin ever ends up making it to the game, but hopefully we get to use it in a future event or even Overwatch 2.

Smash

Smash Ultimate amiibo theory reveals possible release for DLC fighter 9

Published: 21/Dec/2020 19:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Smash Ultimate DLC pack 9
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

While Sephiroth was just recently added to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster, the release date for DLC fighter 9 may already be known, thanks to the yet-to-be-debunked amiibo theory.

Smash Ultimate fans are some of the most observant in gaming and whenever a trend emerges, they’re normally quick to spot it. One trend with DLC fighter releases shows that they are often accompanied by new waves of amiibo.

The concept of “amiibo theory” is very simple and it has never been proven wrong.; in the past, amiibo releases have always been accompanied by a DLC fighter within the next two weeks. Back in August, Twitter user APC_Cipher showcased how amiibo have dropped around the same time as six of the then seven DLC fighters.

When Pirahna Plant came out, the second set of amiibo hit shelves eleven days later. The third wave came out five days before Joker was available, followed by eleven days in between Hero and wave 4.

Sixteen days after Banjo was downloadable, the fifth set dropped. Next, for Terry Bogard, amiibo wave #6 was two days after his release in Japan and nine for Europe/North America. With Byleth, amiibo wave seven was 11 days before she came out. Finally, with Minecraft Steve, there were nine days between his release and the next wave.

The two exceptions to this theory are Min Min, who had no amiibo released when she came out, and Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth.

 

That said, however, the fact remains that whenever an amiibo wave releases, there has yet to be a time where a new fighter did not accompany them. This now brings us to DLC fighter nine and the next amiibos.

Wave #9, which consists of Terry, Byleth, and Banjo is scheduled for March 26, 2021. If history once again repeats itself, this means we could be getting the next DLC fighter around this time, either in March or early April.

Sephiroth in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Min Min and Sephiroth were released without an amiibo wave, but there has never been a new amiibo drop without a DLC fighter accompanying it.

A March release may end up working out well for Nintendo as they could potentially announce the final two characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2 at E3.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 is still on track to conclude as late as December 2021, so expect to see three more characters released next year. It’s still unclear who exactly the next fighter will be, but it will be very difficult to top either Sephiroth or Steve as both announcements were extremely well-received.