Incredible Overwatch skin concept turns Zenyatta into a billiards pro - Dexerto

A new Overwatch skin idea for Zenyatta is making rounds online and fans think it would be a perfect addition to the game’s Anniversary Event.

Zenyatta is one of the most popular Overwatch heroes, blending both support and DPS into a character that seems rather balanced. While he has low healing output, restoring only 30 HP per second, his damage numbers and Discord Orb utility make him a threat.

As such, the hero has some of the best skins Overwatch has to offer in the form of Cultist for Halloween or his baseball pitcher outfit for Summer Games. Now, however, a fan has created a skin that fans are going crazy over.

Redditor Tytocracy decided to turn Zenyatta into a billiards pro in a fancy suit and the design is absolutely incredible.

This skin takes Zenyatta and morphs him, transforming his Orbs of Destruction into Billiard balls with numbers and stripes.

A nice aqua blue bow tie completes the ensemble, which has Zen dressed in nice dress pants, shoes and a comfortable blazer.

“I’m using my newfound and extremely minor internet influence to lobby for a Zenyatta skin I have wanted since before I started playing Overwatch,” the user titled his post.

While the idea of Zenyatta throwing Billiards may not be a new concept, the user further added that they had yet to “see anyone who has suggested something like this to Blizzard” and went on to give his full approval to the gaming company.

“I, the artist, fully consent to Blizzard just yoinking this idea and sticking it in the game. Zen deserves it. We all deserve it. Thank you for listening,” they jokingly stated in the comments.

It’s unclear if this would be all it would take for the company to simply use the skin idea, but at least the artist went out of their way to give Blizzard the go-ahead, much to the approval of users in the comments.

“Perfect skin for the next Anniversary,” a fellow player remarked. “This would be fantastic!” another joyously wrote.

We’ll have to wait and see what Blizzard decides to do with Zenyatta and if the skin ever ends up making it to the game, but hopefully we get to use it in a future event or even Overwatch 2.