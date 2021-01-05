Logo
Sleek Overwatch skin concept turns Echo into an RGB gaming PC

Published: 5/Jan/2021 1:29 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 2:03

by Bill Cooney
One artist and Overwatch fan has made a brilliant new skin design for Echo that turns the DPS hero into every gamer’s dream RGB PC.

Echo is all the rage when it comes to DPS heroes in Overwatch right now, with a powerful kit and abilities that make her the terror of support players worldwide.

The Omnic’s also not doing too badly in the skin department either, and while she didn’t a new one for Winter Wonderland 2020, that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with a few ideas of their own. One of the best so far is from concept artist Eva ‘Evanyla‘ Cringle, who turned Echo into an RGB-lit rig any gamer would be proud of.

It wouldn’t be RGB without a matching black case.

Echo looks every bit like a front-page post on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit here, with a sleek black chassis and enough colored LEDs to light up a room.

Since it replaces the blue with RGB, it would also make sense for her abilities to be given a rainbow, eyeball-assaulting visual makeover as well. Evanyla was obviously thinking the same, redesigning the hero’s main weapons (her fingers) to match the rest of the skin.

If you look closely, the joints on her arms and legs are actually little lit up fans dutifully spinning away, but the best are the ones found on her wings, which finally explains how she’s able to fly around.

RGB sticky bombs sound great, as long as your not on the receiving end.

Though this skin is just a sketch, for now, we would bet someone is already thinking about making it into a full 3D design, if an ambitious Blizzard designer hasn’t started on one already.

We’d buy this in a heartbeat — as any gamer knows the more RGB you have the better you frag out, and it would fit perfectly into something like the Anniversary event’s loot boxes as well.

Even though Evanyla’s design would be an instant hit, we’ll have to wait to see what official skins come out for Echo in 2021. The Lunar New Year event is coming up in a few weeks and there is a chance a new one could come out then, but it probably won’t be infused with pure RGB gaming power.

Pokemon Go players reveal how often they get stopped by angry strangers

Published: 5/Jan/2021 1:00

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of scared Pikachu from Pokemon anime next to Go logo.
A Pokemon Go community post went viral online after players revealed how often they get stopped by strangers – sometimes even police – while playing the Nintendo mobile title.

Pokemon Go exploded into a cultural phenomena in 2016, with millions  around the world venturing outside their homes to capture their favorite monsters.  The mobile title made every 90s kids dream a reality by bringing the RPG to real life.

Unfortunately, the real world can sometimes be unsettling & unpredictable. A viral post online had players sharing their most ridiculous stories of times when their attempt to play the Nintendo game was interrupted by angry strangers, and even law enforcement.

Pokemon GO AR promotion.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Go players trying to catch their favorite Pokemon outside have been known to be harassed by strangers.

Pokemon Go community opens up about how often they get stopped

The conversation was first sparked by a user on Reddit who asked fellow Trainers: “How many times have police stopped you for playing Pokémon Go?” The fan then detailed a scary encounter where a stranger ambushed them.

“I slowly drive around the old town part of my city around 11 at night, and after an hour, a man jumps in front of my car and takes a picture of both me and my license and says he already called the cops on me for “suspicious” activity,” they said.

Despite trying to reason with the angry bystander, the player was forced to leave the Pokestop. The disturbing story had the community opening up about their own experiences playing the Pokemon game outside.

How many times have police stopped you for playing Pokémon Go? from TheSilphRoad

Many players explained they had been stopped by more strangers than actual law enforcement. One user wrote, “This crazy taxi driver pulls up in front of me and starts screaming about Uber and Lyft taking his business. He kept yelling and threatening to call the cops.”

A handful of Trainers also wrote about how they would often get accused of filming or taking pictures when using the mobile title AR scan feature. “I was doing a 360 for my Pokestop submission in the park where I live, and as I was spinning an old woman started yelling at me “HEY! WHY ARE U RECORDING MY BALCONY!” one penned.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go players telling scary stories.

One fan even had a frightening encounter with the military due to a poorly placed Gym location on the map.

“I was once approached by a military man because I was waiting just outside one of their facilities for a raid time to start. Scared the crap out of me. Never even tried to stop at that gym again lol,” they said.

Screenshot of Reddit user telling tragic Pokemon story.

While many players detailed encounters with police, it was surprising at just how often it was angry strangers instead who would stop them from playing the popular mobile title. The general consensus among fans was to just admit you are playing Go if anyone asks. Although in many cases it didn’t seem to matter.

If nothing else, the thread is an interesting look at what many Pokemon fans have to put up with just to play their favorite game. It’s also a cautionary tale to not only be aware of your surroundings for hazards, but apparently frustrated bystanders as well.