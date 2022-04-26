Seagull meets elite Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 beta and instantly regrets it

Popular Twitch streamer and former OWL pro Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned ran into Seonchang ‘Ans’ Lee during the Overwatch 2 beta and was obliterated in seconds.

Seagull is one of the original top Overwatch content creators, playing as far back as the beta for the first game. On April 26, the OW2 beta finally went live with the streamer returning to action.

In one of his first games, Seagull found himself against Ans, a former Overwatch League champion, and decided to take a sniper duel against him on Watchpoint Gibraltar.

Mere moments into the round, disaster struck with Larned seemingly overestimating his own ability in the head-to-head matchup.

Ans shuts down Seagull in Overwatch 2 beta

After learning that he was competing against Ans, Seagull had some choice words for his teammates and chat.

“He’s up against me, chat. An absolute Hanzo God,” the streamer hyped himself up. “Alright, will he headshot me within three seconds?”

Right as the spawn doors opened, Seagull popped out and began searching for his Widowmaker rival only for his prophecy to be fulfilled seconds later.

“F**k, goddamn it!” the former Dallas Fuel player swore after being dinked in the head by Ans.

For his part, however, Seagull seemed to be in good spirits about the play and laughed it off. With so many high-profile players competing in the beta, it will be fun to see what strategies develop and how the meta takes shape.

Some things, mind you, don’t really change: Widowmaker can still click heads and absolutely crush you with a well-placed headshot. Who would have thought?