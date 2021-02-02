Overwatch’s Echo has concept art ability brought to life - Dexerto

One artistically talented Overwatch fan has rendered and animated a brand-new ability for Echo based on early Blizzard concept art for the hero.
Echo was the last new hero to be introduced until Overwatch 2, and she’s definitely popular thanks to the massive amount of firepower she’s packing.
Not satisfied with her current loadout though, 3D animator and Overwatch fan @Jupiiit decided to flesh out the idea from early Blizzard ideas that had her using her two back wings like boomerangs.
There apparently were a few abilities that used the Omnic’s wings as projectiles, that would return after they went out and dealt damage. The downside of them just being on paper though is we’ve never got to see them in action, until now.
Some of Echo’s early abilities may have made the character even more powerful.
Jupit posted a super-clean animation on January 31 that shows a first-person perspective of Echo throwing out her wings as boomerangs then returning to her, dealing damage along the way.
If Echo’s wings had been given more functionality with a damage ability, it wouldn’t be hard to see it looking pretty similar to this. Maybe to keep it from being OP the comeback damage would only happen if enemies are in a certain range between Echo and the initial target.
How much damage they would or should do is also up for debate, but there’s no denying it would be a completely unique move in Overwatch.
Overwatch fans have clearly begun taking new content matters into their own hands, which is understandable with no real updates or news on Overwatch 2 since it was announced in 2019. Thankfully BlizzCon 2021 is right on the horizon, and the promise of the big sequel news we’ve all been waiting for.
Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2021.
When is Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release?
Initially due for 2020, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was pushed back in November to an unspecified date in 2021. Non-English versions of the Stories from the Outlands trailer suggested that it would be released on the same day as Season 8, which is February 2 – but that’s now proven to be innacurate.
Now, following the launch of S8, a Japanese online publication with direct knowledge has stated that the Switch release is actually coming on March 9, 2021, with the Champion Edition of the game dropping on March 18.
Once the game is live on the console, users will receive 30 free levels on the S8 Battle Pass to help them catch up, since they’ll be over a month behind their counterparts on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
BREAKING: Apex Legends will launch on Nintendo Switch on March 9.
Nintendo Switch players will receive 30 free levels on the Season 8 Battle Pass, to help catch up on the new Season. pic.twitter.com/jJv4NCgRbL
It’s worth noting that the developer of Apex Legends’ Switch version is Panic Button, who also did the same for Rocket League when bringing it to Nintendo’s console.
Is Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?
Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay
Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn has confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”
Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch will support all the features from other versions.
That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.
Of course, given its portable nature, the graphical and processing power of the Nintendo Switch is significantly less than consoles, and even more so PCs. So, don’t expect the same graphical fidelity, resolution, or frame rates that you get on a high-end PC (if you’re curious, just ask an Overwatch Switch player about how that game performs).
It sounds like Respawn is working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price
Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.
However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn is working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.
That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms unfortunately won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition, which is coming to the Switch on March 18.
Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all DLC Legends up to Season 7.
This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes some exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins to get you started.
Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value and require much less work.
It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early — sadly a Mario/Octane skin doesn’t seem to be in the cards, just yet.
But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?
Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.
That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.