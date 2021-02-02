 Overwatch unveils incredible Ashe Tiger Huntress Lunar New Year skin - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch unveils incredible Ashe Tiger Huntress Lunar New Year skin

Published: 2/Feb/2021 19:35

by Michael Gwilliam
Ashe Tiger skin
Pixabay/Blizzard Entertainment

Lunar New Year

Overwatch’s 2021 Lunar New Year event is kicking off on February 4, and we finally have our first look at one of the brand-new skins coming alongside it: Ashe Tiger Huntress.

Ashe already has her fair share of safari-themed skins, but none of them are anywhere near as dynamic as this latest special event skin, as it literally transforms B.O.B into a tiger.

Like with most of Ashe’s special skins, she isn’t the only part of her costume that gets enhanced: Seeing as her ultimate B.O.B has a life and personality of his own, he often gets revamped as well, and this is no exception.

Just like with her Halloween Little Red outfit where B.O.B turned into the wolf, in this skin, the Omnic butler is the tiger that Ashe hunts.

Ashe Overwatch group
Blizzard Entertainment
Ashe looks the part are a Tiger Huntress.

It’s also good to know that the Tiger is one of the Chinese Zodiac signs, so it ends up working with the theme.

For the skin itself, Ashe gains a neat hat and a dark blue attire that she ends up sharing with her Omnic friend.

There are some other cool little attention to details, such as B.O.B’s eyes glowing blue and Ashe’s necklace which seems to be made up of tiger fangs.

Fans looking to outright purchase the skin with in-game coins should probably expect to spend 3,000, which is standard for any skin of the Legendary variety. For those that would rather hold on to those coins, there is always a chance you simply get it by opening a loot box.

Of course, this skin is a tad bit early as Year of the Tiger begins in 2022. This year happens to be Year of the Ox, which has led many to believe Orisa could be getting a skin with her horse/ox-like design.

We can’t wait to see what other skins Blizzard has to offer for the Lunar New Year celebration, but we expect at least one more will be revealed before the event begins on February 4.

Call of Duty

Activision ban 60,000 Warzone cheaters in latest EngineOwning ban wave

Published: 2/Feb/2021 23:07

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Warzone

Activision has finally responded to the ongoing cheating crisis affecting the popular battle royale game Warzone, revealing that it has issued over 60,000 bans in its latest wave and announcing enhancements to the game’s anti-cheat system.

If you’ve been eager for Activision to say literally anything about the cheating problems affecting Warzone then there’s some good news.

The publishing giant has confirmed that they have issued a large number of bans in their latest attempt to eradicate the game of cheaters: “Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.”

This would make the February 2 ban-wave the second-largest in the game’s history following the 70,000 cheaters they removed in April of 2020, just a month after the game was released.

Activision
Activision has confirmed that it has issued 60,000 new bans to Warzone players.

While no other details were specified about the nature of the accounts that they struck, Vice reported, based on their sources, that most of the affected players were using hacks purchased from EngineOwning – one of the biggest distributors of video game cheats, especially in Warzone.

The company’s Discord channel was filled with customers complaining that the hacks they’d bought had been exposed and led to their account being banned, while the EngineOwning website itself was showing the Warzone hacks as “updating,” while all of the other games were “undetected.”

Purchases of the Warzone cheating software are currently disabled while the company makes these changes.

EngineOwning
EngineOwning cheats have once again taken a hit as Activision issues 60,000 new bans for Warzone players.

That’s not the only big news to come out of Activision’s February 2 announcement; at last, after nearly a year of being kept in the dark, the publishers finally confirmed that Warzone does have an internal anti-cheat system that they’re working to improve, including better reporting, monitoring, and detection technology.

That was just one of several items on their to-do list when it comes to this issue:

  • Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software
  • Additional detection technology
  • Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement
  • Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue
  • Zero tolerance for cheat providers
  • Consistent and timely bans

Finally, Activision also confirmed that it will be looking to broker a more consistent line communication between Raven Software and the Warzone player-base. The publisher is pledging to provide updates on bans, anti-cheats, etc at least once a month, and possibly even weekly.

Activision
Cheating in Warzone has been an issue for since launch, despite some bans from Activision.

This news comes after a slew of content creators and players announced that they were either considering or have already decided to step away from Warzone until something is done to mitigate the hacking issue.

Most recently, star content creator Vikkstar confirmed he was quitting the game after witnessing blatant cheaters streaming on Facebook with no repercussions, which then forced Facebook Gaming to respond with stricter policies regarding streamers who broadcast themselves cheating.

To date, Activision has issued 300,000 bans in both Warzone and Modern Warfare, although most would probably agree that these efforts haven’t done much to nip the issue in the bud. Here’s hoping that these changes finally bring an end, or at least significantly address, the cheating issue plaguing the game.