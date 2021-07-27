Overwatch’s Summer Games Ashe skin has a problem and it’s bugging fans

Despite Overwatch’s Summer Games 2021 event making a huge splash with fans, Ashe mains have noticed that her Poolside skin removes one of her most iconic features.

The 2021 iteration of Overwatch’s iconic Summer Games has left fans eager to celebrate in the sun using all of the new summery skins.

From Symmetra’s new mermaid-themed outfit (the first Legendary skin that the Indian DPS has received in well over a year and a half) to Ashe’s adorable beach party look, the cosmetics have been a hit with fans.

At first glance, this Ashe skin was exactly what players were hoping for, but upon closer inspection, there’s one fundamental detail that’s missing and it’s sparked some controversy.

Ashe’s Overwatch Summer Games skin has one big flaw

If you take a closer look at the floaty-themed skin, it turns out that one of the notorious Deadlock Gang leader’s most beloved features doesn’t seem to be there.

In a comparison post on Reddit, one player out asks “am I the only one who thinks they took away a bit of Ashe’s character by removing the tattoos for her pool skin? Is it a bug? Am I really that much of a party pooper?”

Continuing “I really like the tattoo flex when she does her melee as it really fits her rebel character,” they’ve attached side-by-side images of her melee with and without that iconic Deadlock tattoo.

Not only is the ink the perfect self-expression for the DPS anti-hero’s commitment to her fellow outlaws, but it also appears to make her arm look a lot thinner. Tattoo placement is a key aspect of making the artwork flow with the body, but this seems a little extreme.

While the comments are awash with players joking that her tattoo is a “temporary tattoo” or that “maybe the tattoo is also on a vacation,” others have hit back at Blizzard for not caring enough to have noticed that this detail was missing.

One fan writes “they’re fake temporary tattoos confirmed she just reapplies them usually but she forgot. This will be explained in the Overwatch 2 Ashe hero mission when the game comes out in 38 years.” While a pretty fun comment, there’s some bite behind the satire.

Another slams the cosmetic system in general, stating that skins “are just incentive for players to play until they get the next loot box, they keep players wanting to return.”

Whether or not Blizzard listens to fan feedback and implement adjustments in a similar vein as Funky Baptiste’s disco ball-style Immortality Field remains to be seen, but remember kids, tattoos are for life, just like your mom says.