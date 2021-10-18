Overwatch players want devs to let them finally skip certain maps

Overwatch players are demanding Blizzard finally add in the ability for them to skip certain maps that they hate ahead of Overwatch 2’s eventual release.

When it comes to competitive shooters, every player has maps that they just hate playing on. Luckily, a lot of games give players the option to vote on what map they want to play in-between rounds, but not Overwatch.

Since the game first launched back in 2016, Blizzard has made maps completely random and it’s all up to the luck of the draw whether or not you’re queuing into a beloved map such as King’s Row or a hated atrocity like Paris.

Players have had enough and took to Reddit to once again as Blizzard to do something about the lack of map choices before Overwatch 2 comes out.

Overwatch players demand map skipping option

In a post titled ‘I wish we’d have an option to never get 1 map in the game,’ user kukelekuuk explained that they have a severe dislike of Numbani and doesn’t want to see it at all in solo queue.

“I’m sure there are more people who have 1 map they just really dislike. And how many people avoid each map would also be very valuable data to the OW team I think,” the player added. “I’ll gladly double my queue time every time I would get Numbani if that means dodging Numbani. I’m sure I’m not the only one who wants to dodge 1 map.”

Other users voice their thoughts, explaining which maps they wish they could avoid for the rest of their Overwatch careers.

As expected, the most hated map type was 2CP, with players wanting to skip Temple of Anubis, Hanamura and Volaksya Industries, though some even voiced disdain for Dorado and Ilios.

Some were just confused why Horizon and Paris are still playable in Quick Play despite being removed from competitive rotation.

“Honestly I don’t understand why they refuse to remove HLC and Paris. It’s pretty clear from the CONSTANT bitching on both Reddit and the official forums that no one wants the maps, and they’re being removed in OW2 anyway. So… just remove them now,” another added, referencing how 2CP is being replaced in the sequel.

It remains to be seen if the developers will ever give players the option to skip certain maps, but hopefully, they listen and we see some big changes in the near future.