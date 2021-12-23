Overwatch players “embarrassed” as Apex Legends catches up in new characters

With Echo being the last hero released for the original Overwatch game, players have noticed an embarrassing fact: Apex Legends has caught up with Blizzard’s hero shooter in terms of new characters.

After its successful launch in 2016, Overwatch proceeded to release around three new heroes every year up until 2020 with the final hero, Echo.

Meanwhile, Apex Legends, despite coming out three years after Overwatch, has caught up in terms of new characters and doesn’t seem to be slowing down, something fans of Blizzard’s game are growing embarrassed by.

In a series of posts on social media, fans have voiced their displeasure with the lack of new content as they wait for Overwatch 2 to finally launch, even if it’s in the form of a beta.

Advertisement

Overwatch fans upset as Apex Legends catches up in new content

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, user Nekravol made a thread pointing out how Apex Legends keeps pushing out new content even though it was released way later.

Read More: Overwatch team ruins Christmas with Grinch Winston skin concept

“And they revamp the map each season. I mean, this is so embarrassing. I wonder how and why things went so wrong for Overwatch?” the user noted.

While some defended Blizzard, commenting how the expectations are different for battle royale games, another thread showed how Overwatch would have had five new heroes if the devs kept up their pace before Echo.

With new heroes previously coming out every four months, user kid-karma explained how from August 2020 to December 2021, there would have been five heroes added.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends player discovers insane underwater hiding spot on Storm Point

“It’s a large part of why I’ve probably played a grand total of maybe 5 hours of OW this year after being obsessed with it from launch until 2020,” one fan said. “Blizzard abandoned something everyone loved for something nobody wanted and now fewer and fewer people care about either.”

With big Overwatch news expected in 2022, hopefully Blizzard can up the ante and finally provide fans with something to get excited about again. Until then, we can only wait and see what the future holds.