Overwatch players discover wild POTG secret before OW2 beta

With the Overwatch 2 beta fast approaching, players have discovered a crazy secret about the Play of the Game feature years after the original was released back in 2016.

Overwatch’s Play of the Game highlight has become an iconic part of video game history, showing off the top kills, saves, or outrageous healing numbers during the course of the match.

Getting POTG always feels great, even in a losing effort, as it lets everyone in the lobby see your Overwatch skills in action.

Amazingly, years after the game and its feature was introduced, players have just recently discovered a secret about the highlights, just before they can get their hands in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch fans make amazing POTG discovery

In a post on Reddit, user ‘Teryx38’ revealed that they managed to get POTG before the round even started.

Just prior to an attack on Dorado, the user took to the skies in the spawn area as Pharah. With some help from a Mercy damage boosting them, the player was able to snipe an opposing rocket queen out of the air by firing over the Mexican rooftops.

Hilariously, this single kill was enough to earn Play of the Game honors as the highlight began a whopping 14 seconds before the match officially started.

“I don’t know what I should be more surprised of, the fact that you were able to kill her or the fact that no one got a better play the whole game,” a player remarked.

“Playing since 2016 never knew this is possible,” another said.

Dorado’s map has allowed for players to secure kills before the round begins before, but this is the first time we’ve seen these frags result in a POTG.

In any case, it will be fun to see what Blizzard has in store for highlights with Overwatch 2 and if this Dorado trick will still be possible when the beta goes live in April.