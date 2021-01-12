Logo
Overwatch Kanezaka Challenge update drastically nerfs Sigma: patch notes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 19:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Hanzo on Overwatch death match event
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch patch has gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch consoles bringing in a new Hanzo-themed mini event, the new Kanezaka death match map and some nerfs to Sigma.

The big addition this patch is the Kanezaka Challenge, which has players tasked with winning matches in order to unlock an exclusive player icon, spray and eventually a special Kyōgisha Hanzo skin.

That’s not all, however. Overwatch finally has a new map in the form of Kanezaka, which is amusingly positioned just below Hanamura, making it the game’s second Japanese map.

Kanezaka is filled with all sorts of secrets, cat cafes, night clubs and even possible hero teasers for characters coming to Overwatch 2, so it’s definitely worth exploring.

Sigma from Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Sigma has been hit with a huge nerf.

Finally, the update also features a variety of nerfs, the biggest of which goes to Sigma who sees his barrier cooldown increased from one second to two and a half.

With Sigma being nerfed like this, it will be interesting to see if his meta dominance continues, given the fact that being able to rapidly redeploy the barrier was such a big part of his kit.

Elsewhere, Wrecking Ball is seeing his personal shields gained decreased from 100 HP to 75 HP per person, which should decrease his effectiveness and make him slightly more vulnerable.

Ashe is also seeing a nerf with her damage when aiming down sights decreased from 80 to 75, however, her ADS recovery time is reduced, so the devs are trying to compensate for lowing her damage.

The Kanezaka Challenge runs until January 25 to be sure to check it out and unlock those rewards.

Full patch notes:

NEW MAP: KANEZAKA

  • Kanezaka , nestled beside Hanamura, is our newest Free-For-All Map!
  • Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy’s dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city.

KANEZAKA CHALLENGE

Celebrate the release of Overwatch’s newest map with the Kanezaka Challenge! Through January 25, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Kyōgisha Hanzo skin, by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch.

Learn more about the Kanezaka Challenge on the Overwatch website.

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Replay Viewer Custom Spectator Options

  • Added Detached Timecode UI option to Replay Viewer

HERO UPDATES

Ashe

The Viper

  • Aim-down-sights damage reduced from 80 to 75
  • Aim-down-sights recovery time reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds

Developer Comments: Ashe being able to eliminate 200 health enemy heroes with one headshot while assisted by 30% damage boost became too dominant, especially when combined with the other improvements to her weapon. We are lowering the maximum damage but also the shot recovery time to keep her overall damage output relatively the same.

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

  • Shot recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.25 seconds

Developer Comments: This rate of fire change improves the feel and effectiveness of the Storm Arrows ability and though small, adds up over the course of firing 5 arrows.

Sigma

Experimental Barrier

  • Redeploy cooldown increased from 1 to 2.5 seconds

Developer Comments: We’re increasing the cooldown of Sigma’s barrier to require a higher commitment to its placement and open up additional opportunities for counterplay.

Wrecking Ball

Adaptive Shield

  • Shield per target reduced from 100 to 75

Developer Comments: Wrecking Ball’s high mobility and potential for massive shield health have left him a bit too survivable after the overall damage and crowd control in the game have been tuned down. We are reducing the amount of additional shields he generates per target though the base 100 shields from the ability remains unchanged.

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that caused the flex role rewards banner to not display immediately
  • Fixed a bug with the end of round screen for Deathmatch that would exclude players who left when the match ends
  • Fixed a bug that caused achievement categories in the career profile to become misaligned when setting the filter to “locked”
  • Fixed a bug that caused jump landing sounds to not playback properly
  • Fixed a bug with long spray names overlapping with UI elements
  • [XBOX-Only] Fixed a bug that caused an indefinite loading icon on the Social menu if your friends list is empty
  • [PC-Only] Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to remain focused on the game client while in windowed or windowed fullscreen mode

Heroes

Doomfist

  • Fixed a bug with the “One Punch” highlight intro that would cause it to clip into the ground on certain maps

Genji

  • Fixed a bug with the Genji Contenders skin portrait not appearing properly

Junkrat

  • Fixed a bug with the Unwrap emote animation not displaying properly when rotating the camera around during its duration
How to unlock new Overwatch Kyogisha Hanzo Skin: full Challenge guide

Published: 12/Jan/2021 19:14

by Brad Norton
Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo

Blizzard has just released a new Epic Hanzo Skin in the latest Overwatch update and unlocking it couldn’t be simpler. Here’s everything you need to know.

A brand new Kyogisha Hanzo Skin is now live in Overwatch along with the new Kanezaka Deathmatch map. The unique cosmetic is only available for a limited time — but you won’t have to pay a dollar to unlock it.

Outside of seasonal events, the Overwatch community is often treated to individual Skin releases. From LEGO Bastion to the Nano Cola D.Va skin and plenty more. Now, it’s Hanzo’s turn in the spotlight with his own unique cosmetic.

Alongside the new look is a handful of similarly themed rewards including Sprays and Player Icons. You can claim it all without much of a hassle. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Kyogisha Hanzo Skin

Hanzo Kyogisha
Blizzard Entertainment
Hanzo’s new Kyogisha Epic skin.

There are two separate tasks if you’re looking to unlock everything on offer in the latest update. The first part couldn’t be simpler though. All you need to do is play and win in Overwatch. There are no specific requirements, no certain heroes to play as or anything of the sort. Simply winning in Overwatch will get the job done.

Quick Play, Competitive Play, and any Arcade mode will all contribute progress. Therefore, you’ll always be chipping away at the new items without having to put much effort into it. Winning just nine games in total before January 25 will unlock three exclusive rewards.

Tracer’s Comic Challenge rewards

  • 3 Wins | Pagoda Player Icon
  • 6 Wins | Yōkai Spray
  • 9 Wins | 1 New Epic Skin: Kyogisha Hanzo

The Epic skin is completely original from anything Hanzo has had before. You won’t be able to grab it anytime after this event period, so be sure to get your games in soon.

How to unlock new Sprays during Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge

Kanezaka twitch drops
Blizzard Entertainment
Sprays available from watching Overwatch Twitch streams during the event.

Outside of these three rewards for playing the game, you can also grab a few other items without even needing to open Overwatch.  No different from earlier events, players will also be rewarded just for watching their favorite streamers play the game.

Tuning in to any OW livestream on Twitch from now until January 25 will earn you progress towards an assortment of new Sprays. Here are the requirements for each step:

Comic Challenge stream-time rewards

  • 2 Hours Watched | 1 New Spray
  • 4 Hours Watched | 2 New Sprays
  • 6 Hours Watched | 3 New Sprays

You won’t have to worry about binging all six hours on the first day. Slowly chipping away at this one over the course of the event works just as well. 

These exclusive rewards will be live across all platforms until January 25. Meaning you’ll have roughly two weeks to get your games in and kick back with your favorite streamers.