Overwatch streamer shocked after bronze tank queues into top 500 match

About two months after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 debuted, Treyarch have finally released full details for Season 2 — including its launch date, new weapons, content and more.

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and now-integrated Warzone will be releasing on all platforms on February 25, 2021 and fans will most certainly have a lot to sink their teeth into. With a brand-new, massive Zombies expansion called Outbreak, developers are bringing new guns, new operators, new maps and even new modes to the fold.

While BOCW and Warzone Season 1 may have been the largest season update in recent history, this new drop is absolutely huge and comes with a variety of content.

When one chapter ends… another begins. 🧟‍♂️ A massive, all-new Zombies experience.

👥 Four New Operators

🔫 Six New Weapons

🗺 New MP Maps

🚢… #Warzone Get ready for Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Available on all platforms February 25th. pic.twitter.com/nPQebfO1HR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

BOCW Season 2: New Operators

Four new Operators are coming in Season 2: Naga (Warsaw Pact), Maxis (NATO), Wolf (NATO) and Rivas (NATO). According to CoD’s blog, here’s all you need to know about them.

Naga: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week)

Born in Laos and raised through decades of conflict, Kapano “Naga” Vang is a former warlord who grew rich trafficking drugs and weapons through the notorious Golden Triangle.

Read more: New Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Feared by his men because of his temper and brutality, he was a prime candidate for recruitment by Perseus. Following the orders of this threat to the free world, Naga uses his established supply lines to move WMDs around the globe, and personally delivers vengeance to those who dare to stop or intercept his contraband.

Maxis: NATO (In Season)

For the first time in Black Ops history, Samantha Maxis will be a playable Operator – and not just in Zombies. Following her rescue from the Omega Group at “Firebase Z,” Maxis prepares to join Requiem on the frontlines to fend off outbreaks throughout the Ural Mountains. Of course, she’s also not afraid to join NATO’s fight against the Warsaw Pact in Multiplayer, or drop into Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Wolf: NATO (In Season)

Putting together the team for Adler’s rescue mission, Woods knew he would need the best Jungle Warfare Operators available. Terrell Wolf learned to hunt in the bayous of Louisiana surrounding his grandparent’s home. Entering service on his 18th birthday in memory of his fallen brother, he now stalks more dangerous prey as an elite Delta Force sniper.

Rivas: NATO (In Season)

The other Operator joining Woods in the search for Adler, Karla Rivas grew up in Nicaragua surrounded by the Menendez Cartel and their wars with rival gangs. Her firsthand experience of the deadly consequences they had on their surrounding communities drove Rivas to dedicate her life to ridding her country of the Cartel’s influence, using guerrilla tactics to weaken them by any means necessary.

BOCW Season 2: New Weapons

Also entering the action, six new weapons. One assault rifle, one submachine gun, two melee weapons, a crossbow and a sniper all become available during BOCW, some at launch, some midseason.

FARA 83: Assault Rifle (Launch Week)

This fully-automatic assault rifle is a heavyweight among its peers, as it claims one of the fastest fire rates in its class and outstanding effective range for solid damage. In the hands of a capable Operator, the FARA 83 can be a true force in crushing the opposition.

Obtain the FARA 83 for free to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Two Battle Pass, just by playing the game.

LC10: SMG (Launch Week)

A well-rounded full auto submachine gun, the LC10 grants CQB Operators the ability to stretch fights out into the mid-range on a smaller, agile weapon platform thanks to its solid accuracy and extended effective damage range. Although its damage per shot is on the lower end of the SMG spectrum, its above-average fire rate and lower recoil can prove to be a deadly combination.

Obtain the LC10 for free to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Two Battle Pass, just by playing the game.

Machete: Special (In Season)

Manufactured from a durable steel blade, the Machete is a broad foot-long blade tempered to maximum toughness in order to withstand chipping and breaking. It is widely used in tropical countries as both a weapon and an agricultural tool, and is the preferred melee weapon of choice for Naga in stealth and close-quarters engagements.

E-Tool: Melee (In Season)

Put your enemy six feet under with the E-Tool, a military style tri-fold shovel typically used to dig a defensive fighting position. Recently modernized for the wars of the late 20th century, the E-Tool is considered standard issue for soldiers around the world for its utility. But as a Secondary Weapon, is just as effective as an ancillary weapon in extreme close quarters.

R1 Shadowhunter: Special (In Season)

This crossbow’s simple and lightweight design allows for great handling and quieter eliminations. If an Operator doesn’t prefer its iron sights, they can still shoot accurately from the hip in close quarters or opt to attach one of several Optics. Happy hunting.

ZRG 20mm: Sniper (In Season)

Built for sharpshooters who need power to eliminate targets at extremely long ranges, this bolt-action sniper rifle boasts a faster bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class, as well as the ability to eliminate Operators with a single shot to the head, chest, or shoulders in exchange for a slower fire rate. Its reload speeds are among the fastest in the category, allowing snipers to quickly change out magazines when faced with multiple hostile forces.

Obtain the Machete, E-Tool, R1 Shadowhunter, and ZRG 20mm to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during Season Two in one of two ways: Complete a related Challenge to obtain the free base weapon or purchase a bundle with a Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

BOCW Season 2: New Multiplayer Maps

Apocalypse (6v6) (Launch Week)

Welcome to the Lao jungle cartel base in the heart of the Golden Triangle: Apocalypse. As Perseus forces are rumored to be hiding key intel in their stronghold in Laos, the CIA’s finest approach the village ready to extract any evidence they can on the Nova 6 supply line… and Adler’s whereabouts.

This small-to-medium sized map is built for aggressive Operators, funneling action under stilted buildings and through the temple fortress. Give chase to the enemy through the buildings and temple, making sure not to be too distracted from the glint of gold being loaded into the trucks on the main road.

Golova (Multi-Team) (In-Season) Golova appears to be a traditional Russian village located within the picturesque Ural Plains, but beneath its surface, it holds a dark secret embedded by its designer and creator, Nikita Dragovich. Read more: Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, perks, more A testing ground for the expansion of the Numbers Program, Golova features plenty of close-quarter combat opportunities throughout the town, from a massive church to its rows of houses and industrial park. The stair-stepped terrain on which the town was built still provides some long-range firefight opportunities but encourages tighter, CQB play around its objective areas.