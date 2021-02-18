Overwatch streamer shocked after bronze tank queues into top 500 match

Overwatch’s ranking system has had its fair share of critics over the years, but a bizarre matchmaking incident in a top 500 match may be the best argument for a complete ladder overhaul.
Twitch streamer LhCloudy27 is one of the game’s top players, finding himself near the top of the game’s leaderboards. During a February broadcast, he queued into Temple of Anubis and was matched with other players of a similar skill level – or was he?
The game proved to be a challenge with both teams managing to capture both points twice leading to a 4-4 score. Sadly, his team’s defense buckled upon their third attempt, resulting in a 5-4 loss.
Like many players do, after the match he reviewed the profiles of his teammates to see what went wrong when something caught his eye.
One of the damage players on his team, despite being ranked in the top 500 for DPS, was had an incredibly low SR on tank.
Overwatch’s SR system actually won’t show ranks for bronze players under 500 SR and instead replaces the number with a less than sign next to 500 to indicate how low it is.
It’s a bit of a mystery how a top 500 player on DPS could be so low ranked on tank, that is, if the player was taking the game seriously.
“This is like a smurf on console,” the Twitch streamer said, referring to how easy it is to make more accounts at no additional cost on those platforms. “He’s just going to do whatever the f**k he wants.”
It seems weird that the matchmaker would let someone who has some massive SR differences continue to queue up as it seems likely the player was throwing games on tank to get his rank so low.
“The perfect example of a smurf,” LhCloudy27 concluded.
Hopefully, Blizzard can do something about this in the future and implement some harsher penalties for throwers and detect them more easily. It’s definitely not fun for anyone in top 500 games or folks stuck way down in bronze.
About two months after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 debuted, Treyarch have finally released full details for Season 2 — including its launch date, new weapons, content and more.
Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and now-integrated Warzone will be releasing on all platforms on February 25, 2021 and fans will most certainly have a lot to sink their teeth into. With a brand-new, massive Zombies expansion called Outbreak, developers are bringing new guns, new operators, new maps and even new modes to the fold.
While BOCW and Warzone Season 1 may have been the largest season update in recent history, this new drop is absolutely huge and comes with a variety of content.
When one chapter ends… another begins.
🧟♂️ A massive, all-new Zombies experience. 👥 Four New Operators 🔫 Six New Weapons 🗺 New MP Maps 🚢… #Warzone
Feared by his men because of his temper and brutality, he was a prime candidate for recruitment by Perseus. Following the orders of this threat to the free world, Naga uses his established supply lines to move WMDs around the globe, and personally delivers vengeance to those who dare to stop or intercept his contraband.
Maxis: NATO (In Season)
For the first time in Black Ops history, Samantha Maxis will be a playable Operator – and not just in Zombies. Following her rescue from the Omega Group at “Firebase Z,” Maxis prepares to join Requiem on the frontlines to fend off outbreaks throughout the Ural Mountains. Of course, she’s also not afraid to join NATO’s fight against the Warsaw Pact in Multiplayer, or drop into Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Wolf: NATO (In Season)
Wolf, a new NATO Operator joining forces in Season 2.
Putting together the team for Adler’s rescue mission, Woods knew he would need the best Jungle Warfare Operators available. Terrell Wolf learned to hunt in the bayous of Louisiana surrounding his grandparent’s home. Entering service on his 18th birthday in memory of his fallen brother, he now stalks more dangerous prey as an elite Delta Force sniper.
Rivas: NATO (In Season)
The other Operator joining Woods in the search for Adler, Karla Rivas grew up in Nicaragua surrounded by the Menendez Cartel and their wars with rival gangs. Her firsthand experience of the deadly consequences they had on their surrounding communities drove Rivas to dedicate her life to ridding her country of the Cartel’s influence, using guerrilla tactics to weaken them by any means necessary.
BOCW Season 2: New Weapons
Also entering the action, six new weapons. One assault rifle, one submachine gun, two melee weapons, a crossbow and a sniper all become available during BOCW, some at launch, some midseason.
FARA 83: Assault Rifle (Launch Week)
The newest AR coming to BOCW: the FARA 83.
This fully-automatic assault rifle is a heavyweight among its peers, as it claims one of the fastest fire rates in its class and outstanding effective range for solid damage. In the hands of a capable Operator, the FARA 83 can be a true force in crushing the opposition.
Obtain the FARA 83 for free to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Two Battle Pass, just by playing the game.
LC10: SMG (Launch Week)
A well-rounded full auto submachine gun, the LC10 grants CQB Operators the ability to stretch fights out into the mid-range on a smaller, agile weapon platform thanks to its solid accuracy and extended effective damage range. Although its damage per shot is on the lower end of the SMG spectrum, its above-average fire rate and lower recoil can prove to be a deadly combination.
Obtain the LC10 for free to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Two Battle Pass, just by playing the game.
Machete: Special (In Season)
A new jungle-themed melee weapon? The machete cuts into action in Season 2.
Manufactured from a durable steel blade, the Machete is a broad foot-long blade tempered to maximum toughness in order to withstand chipping and breaking. It is widely used in tropical countries as both a weapon and an agricultural tool, and is the preferred melee weapon of choice for Naga in stealth and close-quarters engagements.
E-Tool: Melee (In Season)
Put your enemy six feet under with the E-Tool, a military style tri-fold shovel typically used to dig a defensive fighting position. Recently modernized for the wars of the late 20th century, the E-Tool is considered standard issue for soldiers around the world for its utility. But as a Secondary Weapon, is just as effective as an ancillary weapon in extreme close quarters.
R1 Shadowhunter: Special (In Season)
This crossbow’s simple and lightweight design allows for great handling and quieter eliminations. If an Operator doesn’t prefer its iron sights, they can still shoot accurately from the hip in close quarters or opt to attach one of several Optics. Happy hunting.
ZRG 20mm: Sniper (In Season)
Built for sharpshooters who need power to eliminate targets at extremely long ranges, this bolt-action sniper rifle boasts a faster bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class, as well as the ability to eliminate Operators with a single shot to the head, chest, or shoulders in exchange for a slower fire rate. Its reload speeds are among the fastest in the category, allowing snipers to quickly change out magazines when faced with multiple hostile forces.
Another season, another sniper to extend your range with.
Obtain the Machete, E-Tool, R1 Shadowhunter, and ZRG 20mm to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during Season Two in one of two ways: Complete a related Challenge to obtain the free base weapon or purchase a bundle with a Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.
BOCW Season 2: New Multiplayer Maps
Apocalypse (6v6) (Launch Week)
Welcome to the Lao jungle cartel base in the heart of the Golden Triangle: Apocalypse. As Perseus forces are rumored to be hiding key intel in their stronghold in Laos, the CIA’s finest approach the village ready to extract any evidence they can on the Nova 6 supply line… and Adler’s whereabouts.
Apocalypse is the newest 6v6 map to be announced for BOCW.
This small-to-medium sized map is built for aggressive Operators, funneling action under stilted buildings and through the temple fortress. Give chase to the enemy through the buildings and temple, making sure not to be too distracted from the glint of gold being loaded into the trucks on the main road.
Golova (Multi-Team) (In-Season)
Golova appears to be a traditional Russian village located within the picturesque Ural Plains, but beneath its surface, it holds a dark secret embedded by its designer and creator, Nikita Dragovich.
A testing ground for the expansion of the Numbers Program, Golova features plenty of close-quarter combat opportunities throughout the town, from a massive church to its rows of houses and industrial park. The stair-stepped terrain on which the town was built still provides some long-range firefight opportunities but encourages tighter, CQB play around its objective areas.
Mansion (2v2, 3v3) (In-Season)
The action in Gunfight and Face Off is about to heat up with this mid-season addition to the map pool.
Set in Havana, Cuba at the Hefe Mansion (last seen in the Campaign’s “End of the Line” mission), this small map takes place across both courtyards: an eastern one with two palm trees and a gazebo, and a western one with a statue sitting atop a non-functional fountain. These open courtyards contrast to a center wrapped room with a small side hallway and an exposed balcony that can serve as a risky power position.
For luxurious combat, Mansion seems to be the map to play.
Expect action to be head-on and frenetic, especially when the overtime zone comes into play at the dead center of the main hall.
Miami Strike (6v6) (In Season)
Rise and shine, Miami… because soon, it will be time to infiltrate Ocean Park Drive during the day.
With the sun glistening off the colorful murals of Miami’s South Beach neighborhood, Miami Strike will focus the action into a smaller daytime rendition of the original map. Whether it’s a white-knuckle game of TDM or a tense Hardpoint battle, the heat is always on in the streets of Miami.
BOCW Season 2: New Multiplayer Modes
Gun Game (Free-For-All) (Launch Week)
The fan-favorite party game mode is back in Black Ops Cold War! In this Free-for-All mode, Operators are tested on their gunfighting proficiency with no Custom Loadouts, Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrades, or Scorestreaks. Instead, each Operator must progress through a pre-determined set of 20 weapons, starting with a pistol and ending with the Knife. Operators can sabotage their enemies by either eliminating them with a melee attack or Finishing Move, which will set them back one level in their weapon set. The first player to kill an enemy with each weapon wins the match.
Stockpile (6v6) (In Season)
Stockpile is another new MP mode dropping in Season 2.
Stockpile mixes Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint together for a fast-paced, slay-heavy objective game mode. In Stockpile, Operators must eliminate enemies and collect their dog tags. But unlike Kill Confirmed, these dog tags won’t count towards their teams score until they are stockpiled at deposit sites that rotate around the map throughout the match.
Operators can carry multiple dog tags at a time and attempt to deposit them for a massive boost in score and XP, but if they’re killed, all of their dog tags will scatter for anyone to pick up. The first team to collect and deposit a set number of dog tags wins the match.
Hardpoint (Multi-Team) (In Season)
Get the squad together and prepare for the biggest version of Hardpoint ever created in Call of Duty. Taking place across the largest maps in Black Ops Cold War, this hectic new squad-based Hardpoint mode tasks 10 squads of four with capturing and defending Hardpoint hills around the map that rotate every 120 seconds. The first squad to reach 500 seconds of total objective time wins the match.
BOCW Season 2: New Multiplayer Scorestreak & Vehicles
Scorestreak: Death Machine (Launch Week)
First seen in the original Black Ops, the Death Machine is a handheld minigun with high damage rounds that suppress enemies in the line of fire. Its raw damage output also allows it to tear through low-flying or grounded enemy Scorestreaks, as well as vehicles.
As of Season Two, the Death Machine will also be added into Zombies as an additional Support weapon in Outbreak, “Firebase Z,” and “Die Maschine.”
Vehicle: Sedan (Launch Week)
Zoom into battle with a slick new Sedan vehicle.
Within Outbreak, Operators can find an old, yet surprisingly reliable Eastern Bloc sedan to help them survive. Featuring enough room for the whole squad, this new vehicle is great for getting to the next objective quickly or performing a drive-by (or a ramming charge) on the undead hordes.
Vehicle: Light Truck (Launch Week)
Another new vehicle that appears in Outbreak, this four-passenger off-road military vehicle delivers plenty of pep for a light utility truck. The lack of windows or a roof leaves plenty of room for Operators to fire out at the undead, or parachute in for an epic escape.
BOCW Season 2: New Season Challenges & Prestige Levels
Season Challenges (Launch Week)
A fresh set of 20 Multiplayer Challenges (across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone) and 20 Zombies Challenges are ready to be unlocked and conquered during Season Two.
New season, new season challenges!
At Season Level 1 and every 10 Season Levels after, a new Multiplayer and Zombies Challenge will be available for completion. Each objective has a large XP reward and a unique Calling Card to earn, and completing the whole set of Multiplayer or Zombies Challenges rewards a 10,000 XP boost and an animated Master Calling Card.
Remember: once a Season Challenge is unlocked during this season, you can continue to earn progress toward it in future seasons. That includes any Season Challenges unlocked during Season One, so be sure to unlock them now before the start of Season Two.
New Prestige Levels – Season Two Prestige Goes to 11
Just like at the start of Season One, your Season Level will reset to 1 at the beginning of Season Two, and your progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level you achieved previously. This season offers four additional Prestiges to achieve across the first 200 levels, as well as a new Weapon Blueprint, as follows:
Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
This means you can earn four new Prestiges during Season Two if you reached Prestige Master – now 11 in total – and you can always catch up to the latest available Prestige if you didn’t reach it during the previous season, as well.
The Prestige system is expanding in Season 2.
Reach level 200 in Season Two to achieve the title of Prestige Master for this season. This changes your Season Level color and grants you the ability to personalize your Prestige Icon with Legacy Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty games, simply by spending some of your hard-earned Prestige Keys at the Prestige Shop.
You can continue past level 200 all the way to level 1,000 during Season Two and receive Prestige Key milestone rewards at every 50 levels along the way.
Finally, don’t forget that your Prestige leveling journey is synchronized with Warzone and Modern Warfare, meaning you can progress Season Levels and increase your Prestige Level by earning XP in any of the three titles!