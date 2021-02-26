Jeff Kaplan teases Overwatch 2 dog hero in sequel - Dexerto

Overwatch 2 Game Director Jeff Kaplan has seemingly teased that a dog could be coming to the shooter sequel, potentially as a playable hero.

The Overwatch universe is filled with all sorts of wacky characters, ranging from gorilla scientists, robot monks, mech-piloting hamsters and even cyborg ninjas, but what is seems to be lacking is man’s best friend: a dog.

Advertisement

Players have seen dogs and cats in Overwatch before, such as with Orisa and Brigitte’s emotes, but the concept of getting one as a playable hero still intrigues fans.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Jeff Kaplan was asked if the team had been experimenting with more animal-based heroes for Overwatch 2.

Advertisement

“We put a hamster, which was a pretty big deal. I’m trying to think,” he said, of course referencing Hammond also known as Wrecking Ball.

Read More: Jeff Kaplan responds to backlash to Overwatch 2 delay

The interviewer then brought up a scrapped cat hero that the team had discussed awhile back, known to fans as jetpack cat – a flying feline that unfortunately never “took off” – and if a dog hero may be in the works.

Advertisement

“Well, a dog would be cool, too. Actually, Orisa has a dog,” Kaplan said. “There is a big dog moment coming up. I’m not going to spoil it now, but there is a dog that people will fall in love with coming up.”

According to Jeff, this will be a new dog that players haven’t seen before, but it apparently belongs to another one of the heroes in the game that fans will be learning more about.

Advertisement

Read More: Jeff Kaplan reveals new content will actually drop before Overwatch 2

It’s unclear if this dog belongs to an existing hero or a new one created just for Overwatch 2, or if the dog itself will be a hero.

Sadly, Kaplan didn’t elaborate on the dog or hero further, but at least we now know that Overwatch 2 will be featuring some more animals.

Advertisement

In addition to the possible dog hero, fans managed to spot at least two unannounced heroes during the BlizzCon presentation, one of which being the mysterious Junker Queen.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about her and this dog in the months ahead as more information about the sequel is released.